“I gotta get to work on myself”: Kyle Busch reacts following promising result in Chili Bowl heat race

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made his much-anticipated debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Friday, January 17. After a promising result in the Heat 3 race, he was interviewed by Sportnaut reporter Matt Weaver, explaining the need for improvements.

Busch debuted in the Cup Series in the 2004 season and drove part-time for Hendrick Motorsports before securing a full-time seat in 2005. Since then the Cup Series driver has achieved unparalleled success and holds the record for scoring the most wins (231) in all three national series in stock car racing. Additionally, Busch competed in several other series and is competing in the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kyle Busch qualified for the heat race in seventh place, and despite getting involved in a crash, he secured second place in the opening heat race of the series. He scored a whopping 118 points through his first race and currently ranks third in the overall driver standings. Reflecting upon his race, he said:

"The initial start was fine. Actually, the couple of guys slid off the bottom, and I just told myself, Make sure you wrap the berm and just stay on the berm and stay underneath it all. And was able to jump past a couple guof ys there off of two and felt really good about where I was positioning wise, and then guy in front of me just lost it and won." [00:07]

In his attempt to catch the #11 car, Kyle Busch added:

"I wasn't going to catch the 11. He was really fast, really good, you know. So that just tells me that I got to get to work on myself and my pace, that I could be faster when it comes time where I get some open track." [00:30]

The Richard Childress Racing driver will resume his duties as a full-time Cup Series driver next month and aims to break his winless streak at the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025.

“Toughest year of my career”: Kyle Busch reflects on the 2024 Cup Series season in a social media post

The 2024 season was an absolute disappointment for Kyle Busch, and he broke two records. He failed to secure a single win in the last season and after 20 years ended his 19-year streak of consecutive wins each season.

Also, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Reflecting upon his struggles, the Richard Childress Racing driver tweeted:

"Arguably the toughest year of my career. Full of trials, n heartbreaks. I know my RCR guys r gonna get after it this winter n we’ll come back stronger nxt season. Grateful for all of our partners, helping us do what we love. Thx Rowdy Nation for sticking w me. Y’all r the best💯."

Kyle Busch's last win came in the 2023 season at the World Wide Technology Raceway during the Enjoy Illinois 300 held on June 4, 2024. Since then the Cup Series driver hasn't scored any wins yet. In the last season, he was inches away from securing a victory at the Darlington Raceway and Daytona International Speedway.

