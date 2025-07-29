  • NASCAR
  "I grew up watching drivers like Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson": 18-YO Jade Avedisian on making her ARCA dream come to reality 

By Hiten Dutta
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:01 GMT
Jade Avedisian
Jade Avedisian | Source: Jade_avedisian on Instagram

Toyota Gazoo Racing's rising development star, Jade Avedisian, has signed a new multi-race agreement for racing in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Avedisian expressed her surreal feeling, mentioning the different drivers she watched growing up and climbing through the ranks. She made history earlier this year, becoming the first female to win a CARS tour race. She achieved this feat at the New River All-American Speedway.

The 18-year-old driver will make her debut in the ARCA Menards Series at the historic one-mile dirt oval at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, driving the No. 25 Yahoo Toyota Camry on August 31. Jade Avedisian will also take on the responsibilities of driving her Mobil 1-sponsored Toyota Camry at the Bull Ring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, racing in the ARCA West Series on October 10.

She recently mentioned the drivers she watched growing up in the world of racing and the surreal feeling she's experiencing, fulfilling her dream to race in the ARCA series.

"I’ve always dreamed of this opportunity to compete in the ARCA Series and measure myself against the success of other drivers. Getting this chance to do it with Venturini Motorsports and Toyota is surreal. I grew up watching drivers like Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, both with similar open-wheel racing backgrounds," Jade Avedisian said via ARCA Menards.
Avedisian will join an elite list of young drivers who have raced for the iconic Venturini Motorsports team. She would want to use this experience to sharpen and hone her skills for the future.

Jade Avedisian talks about her mindset heading into the ARCA Menards Series

The rising star in Motorsports, Jade Avedisian, is all set to race in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series West after signing a multi-race agreement with the Venturini Motorsports team.

The young california-native has been known for her accomplishments in the Midget Racing series, becoming the first female driver to reach the podium in a Chili Bowl Nationals preliminary night. She has also had valuable experiences racing on pavement and road courses, running the full Toyota GR Cup schedule with Nitro Motorsports.

She recently shared her thoughts on what she aims for before heading into the ARCA Menards Series and what she expects out of this experience.

"I feel dirt racers just hit different. There’s a lot more feel for the car, it really helps when transitioning over to a heavy stock car. The most important goal for me right now is gaining experience. It’s a stretch to think about walking into the series and winning, but I have a lot of confidence in myself and will execute and focus on one race at a time,” Jade Avedisian said via ARCA Menards.
Avedisian hopes to race in NASCAR one day and has begun her journey, slowly climbing up the steps in motorsports. The driver hopes for a strong performance in her future endeavours in the ARCA, similar to her results in the Midget Series championships.

Hiten Dutta

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Rupesh
