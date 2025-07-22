"I hate that inconsistency": Kevin Harvick breaks down how Chase Elliott stands out amid Kyle Larson's summer slump

After Denny Hamlin celebrated his second straight win at Dover, Kevin Harvick had a more sobering message for Chase Elliott's powerhouse team - Hendrick Motorsports. On the latest episode of his Happy Hour podcast, the 2014 champion dissected HMS's mixed bag of results and pointed to a recurring trend that's reappearing just as the playoffs draw near.

The 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway saw Hendrick's four-car fleet struggle to capitalize despite dominance. While Elliott led a race-high 238 laps, he had to settle for a sixth-place finish. Byron ran in the top five all afternoon, only to end up wrecking in overtime and finishing 31st. Though three HMS cars finished in the top six, the results could've been far better.

On the podcast, Kevin Harvick, joined by Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, praised Larson's recovery through the field, but criticized the broader pattern he sees.

"At the end, I thought, man, he might have a shot to win this thing, with the tire situation. But they (No. 5) definitely needed to get back on track and be able to try to get themselves in a position to get the ship righted, and you've got five more races to do that before the playoffs start. But man, I hate that inconsistency," he said. (26:35 onwards)

Kevin Harvick didn't mince words when analyzing the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team's quiet ascent. While HMS's flagship cars appear to lose grip around the summer each year, when the setups are off, Chase Elliott has consistently eked out results.

"I think that's the thing that the (No.) 9 does better, than those other three cars. Even when they're off, they're figuring out how to finish sixth or seventh, eighth, When those (No.) 24 and the (No.) 5 are off, it just tanks. The (No.) 24 situation is the exact same as it was last year, and the year before. Starts off, goes through the summer slump, and then we show back up at the end of the year. But it's just so hard to keep up with the progression." (27:00 onwards)

The numbers back up Harvick's sentiment. Kyle Larson, though a three-time winner this year, hasn't looked like a title favorite since his Kansas triumph in early May. He's had one DNF, a string of underwhelming finishes, leading only three laps over the last eight races, and yet still tops the field with 854 laps led.

William Byron's story is arguably more concerning. The points leader since March, the No. 24 driver has finished 27th or worse in six of his last eight starts. His qualifying form has been just as erratic, swinging between the front row and outside the top 30. It's in that chaos that Chase Elliott's stability has become his defining trait.

Chase Elliott's consistency has given him the edge over his Hendrick teammates

(L-R) Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, before the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum. Source: Getty

As the regular season hits its final stretch, Chase Elliott's numbers speak volumes. With a Cup Series-best average finish of 10.0, the 2020 champion has completed every race inside the top 20 and now leads the regular season standings with 702 points. That consistency has overtaken Byron. Larson trails close behind at 686. Bowman is the only Hendrick driver yet to lock into the playoffs.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 this weekend. With just five races remaining before the postseason - Indy, Iowa, Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona - it's a crucial stretch.

Chase Elliott (9) and Kyle Larson (5) during practice for the Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

The Brickyard has been a mixed bag for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott has two top 10s in seven starts. Byron has only one top-10 in four, and Larson leads the trio with a win and three top-10s in seven attempts, while Bowman is yet to finish inside the top 20 in six attempts.

With Larson and Byron trending downward and Chase Elliott's form peaking, Indy may become a definitive turning point.

