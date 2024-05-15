NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick gave stern advice to Tyler Reddick on the latest episode of 'Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour' on NASCAR on FOX. Joined by analysts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, Harvick reacted to the #45 driver apologizing to Chris Buescher during the post-race interview at Darlington Raceway.

During the conversation, Harvick discussed the personalities and strategies of modern NASCAR drivers with Vincie and Smith, highlighting their polished approach towards racing and overall mannerisms. However, Harvick also mentioned that he admired the grit and determination of drivers such as Ryan Sieg and Sam Mayor.

As the discussion progressed, Vincie brought up the topic of Reddick's post-race interview at the recently concluded Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway, where he apologized to Buescher for the crash and took full responsibility for his actions. When she asked Harvick's opinion about the incident and how it was tackled, he said:

"I don't know, but I hated that interview. I just, I don't like when these guys go down the road of apologizing so much that it's just pathetic. And I, I honestly, that's how I feel." [2:35 onwards]

He added:

"I just wish they would apologize and just say, I had to do what I had to do, to try to win the race. It didn't work out. I'm sorry. And I apologize for doing that. I, you know, if I had to do it again, I wish we'd have both continued, but don't over-apologize please. Please do not over-apologize."

Harvick further said that drivers who over-apologize after races can come off as insincere. He was in favour of encouraging drivers such as Tyler Reddick to continue being aggressive and not overthink their actions. Moreover, Harvick believes that team owners and crew chiefs should support their drivers in making bold moves to win races.

More about the incident between Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher

With 10 laps to go at the recently concluded race at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Tyler Reddick tried to aggressively pass Chris Buescher for the lead. However, the #45 driver misjudged his move, causing him to slide into the #17 Ford Mustang of Buescher.

The mishap resulted in both drivers losing their chances for a Darlington victory. In a fit of anger, Buescher confronted Reddick in the pit lane for ruining his race. Buescher also pointed out the NASCAR playoff decal on Reddick's car and said:

“That doesn't work for me. We don't have that sticker on my door right now. I need you to be better. We've raced each other for so long just fine.”

Reddick proactively apologized for his mistake, both during the confrontation and during the post-race interview, showing good sportsmanship. Even after such a bad result, both Reddick and Buescher managed to score 22 and 15 points, respectively.