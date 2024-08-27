"I hated Logano before it was cool" - When Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano read "mean tweets" together

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were teammates for almost a decade between 2013 and 2021 at Penske, before the latter left to become a part-owner of RFK Racing. Both have been long-time friends and in their time racing together, they shared fun moments as teammates.

One such moment was when they took the time to react to "mean Tweets" in a video together. They read out messages meant for each other.

Some of the messages tweeted by fans and read out by Logano were:

"Keselowski still drives like an idiot. What's new?" (at 0:15).

"Keselowski didn't disappoint today, by driving like an idiot as always!" read another comment (at 0:45).

Keselowski in turn read out some of the posts mentioning his then-teammate Logano.

"Yo! I hate to sound like a hipster, but I hated Joey Logano before it was cool" (at 1:23).

One particular message was aimed at both drivers:

"HA HA HA Logano. HA HA HA HA Keselowski. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA... I hate you both!" (at 1:45).

Logano went on to win his first Cup Series championship later in the 2018 season, and he repeated his success in the 2022 season. He has become one of the most competitive drivers in the sport and continues to race for victories.

Meanwhile, according to veteran NASCAR figure Kenny Wallace, Harrison Burton could be another young driver to have a career turnaround like Logano.

Kenny Wallace feels Harrison Burton could have a career turnaround similar to Joey Logano

23-year-old Harrison Burton shocked the NASCAR world after a successful drive at the incident-filled Daytona during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 earlier this week. He managed to put his #21 Ford Mustang in the right place during the restart in overtime and won his first Cup Series race, locking himself up in the 2024 Playoffs. This also marked Wood Brothers Racing's 100th win.

However, his career on the whole has not had many successes so far. He is in his third full-time Cup Series season with the team and has made occasional appearances in the top 10.

But NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace feels Burton could have a career turnaround like Joey Logano if he gets a better deal with a different team. Wallace mentioned the changes Logano experienced when he switched from JGR to Penske, saying a similar story could happen with Burton, now that he has won his first NASCAR Cup Series race.

"Harrison Burton, who won last night, came up winning everything on the short tracks. The stock cars, the late model stock cars, then he wanted, you know, the Busch Series. So Harrison's a real deal. However, you know, he might be just like Joey Logano," Wallace said (at 9:45).

"When Joey was at Joe Gibbs Racing. He struggled...Roger Penske said, ‘I’ll take him. He’s ready now.’ So maybe it might be a deal where Harrison might be ready pretty soon, and some other car owner gets the benefits. So Harrison learns the race, goes through the struggles, and then somebody reaps the benefits and says, ‘I’ll take Harrison now.’..He won last night—that puts him in a different dynamic," he added (at 10:18).

