Kyle Larson expressed sadness over Buddy Kofoid crashing out on the World of Outlaws opening race that occurred on Wednesday, February 5. Larson finished third on the podium at Volusia Speedway Park for the first time since the 2022 DIRTcar Nationals.

Larson, hailing from Elk Grove, California, showcased his racing prowess in Paul Silva's renowned No. 57, advancing from 10th to third and engaging in a thrilling contest with Buddy Kofoid, the reigning World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rookie-of-the-year, during the final stages of the 25-lap race. Kyle Larson swiftly maneuvered into the top five within the first five laps and seized fourth position on lap six after Christopher Bell, his longtime rival, slowed down.

Trending

The 32-year-old then skillfully pursued Kofoid, executing a slide job in turn four on lap 18 to claim a podium spot. Kofoid retaliated, leading to intense exchanges before a mishap disrupted their battle. Kofoid faltered in turn four, colliding with Logan Schuchart, resulting in a red flag. Despite the stoppage, Larson continued, finishing just 1.247 seconds behind David Gravel. While Carson Macedo secured the victory, Larson expressed some disappointment at Kofoid's crash, as it brought an end to their exciting duel.

On the incident, Larson said to RACEFACE.TV:

“I think the biggest thing for us moving forward was starting on the outside lane,” Larson explained. “Starting 10th, I was able to get to sixth pretty quickly. Then (Christopher) Bell fell out. Carson, I was hoping he was going to choose the top (for the first restart) and he did, and it worked out to where I got right to fourth."

“I had a good car and had a good battle with Buddy there before he had his crash. I hated to see that,” added the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion. “I lined up third at the end, but couldn’t get going fast enough to make anything happen.”

Kyle Larson had a dominant 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, leading the series with six wins, including victories at Las Vegas, Kansas, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Bristol, and the Charlotte Roval. He also topped the charts in stage wins, and laps led, accumulating 1,700 laps in the lead.

Despite his success, he was eliminated in the Round of 8, finishing the season sixth in points. A key moment was his attempt at "The Double" - competing in both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, though rain impacted his participation in the latter. He also secured a historic photo-finish win at Kansas Speedway, beating Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Kyle Larson dropped a 4-word verdict after a victorious start to his new season

Kyle Larson kicked off the 2025 racing season with a triumphant victory at the Chili Bowl Nationals, marking his third championship win at the prestigious event. Despite facing challenges, including a collision that sent him skidding into the wall, Larson maintained his lead, aided by a timely caution flag. He ultimately outpaced competitor Daison Pursley to secure the win, which he celebrated on social media with the caption:

“Perfect Start to 2025”

As he prepares for the upcoming season with both the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson aims to achieve the ambitious feat of competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback