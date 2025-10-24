“I hated seeing him beat me all the time”: Kyle Larson makes feelings known about his evolved relationship with JGR rival

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, recently spoke about how that relationship has changed over the years. The comments came during a Wednesday teleconference ahead of the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.
With only one point separating them in the standings, both drivers are locked in a battle for a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. When asked about his long-running competition with Bell, Kyle Larson didn’t hold back.
“I hated seeing him beat me all the time on dirt,” he said. “It pushed me to get better, which was nice. I appreciate that as a competitor.”
The rivalry between Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell began long before their NASCAR days. Both came from dirt racing, often going head-to-head in Midget and sprint car events across the country.
Bell dominated the Chili Bowl Nationals from 2017 to 2019, winning three straight titles while Larson watched from second place in 2019. Larson eventually broke through with back-to-back Chili Bowl wins in 2020 and 2021, finally beating Bell on that stage.
By then, Kyle Larson was already a Cup driver, while Bell was preparing for his first full season. Six years later, they’re both among NASCAR’s top competitors. Larson has 32 career wins, including his 2021 Cup Series championship, and currently sits third in points with three wins this season.
Bell, the 2017 Truck Series champion, continues to close the gap with 13 Cup wins, including a career-best four in 2025. Larson said that his feelings toward Bell have gone from frustration to respect. He added,
“Once he got to NASCAR, I always liked seeing him do well,”
“I like to root for guys who come from the dirt background.”
Now, that rivalry is about to take center stage again. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell head into Martinsville separated by a single point. One good finish could decide who moves on to fight for the title in Phoenix.
Kyle Larson prepares for decisive Martinsville showdown against Christopher Bell
Kyle Larson met with reporters this week in a pre-race Zoom session to discuss the final Round of 8 race, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The event, set for Sunday, October 26, will determine which four drivers advance to the Championship 4 in Phoenix.
For Larson, the focus is clear, stay ahead of Christopher Bell. The Hendrick Motorsports driver acknowledged how critical Bell will be to his race strategy. Speaking to Jayski.com, he said,
“I think the 20 (Bell) is the most important car for us on the track—and probably vice-versa. If either one of us outscores the other, we’re guaranteed a spot in the final four, regardless of who else wins. But you don’t want to spend too much focus on him either, but I think the majority of it revolves around Bell.”
Both Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell know Martinsville well. Larson got his only win there in 2023’s spring race after starting 19th and leading 30 laps. Bell, on the other hand, took a win in the 2022 fall race. These past results make Sunday’s 500-lap race even more unpredictable.
Christopher Bell enters Martinsville with a 37-point cushion over the cutoff line. Larson trails him by just one point, ranked third overall. However, a win from any driver below the elimination line could change the standings completely. That puts extra pressure on Larson and Bell to not only race each other but also stay ahead of the other contenders.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.