“I hated seeing him beat me all the time”: Kyle Larson makes feelings known about his evolved relationship with JGR rival

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, recently spoke about how that relationship has changed over the years. The comments came during a Wednesday teleconference ahead of the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

With only one point separating them in the standings, both drivers are locked in a battle for a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. When asked about his long-running competition with Bell, Kyle Larson didn’t hold back.

“I hated seeing him beat me all the time on dirt,” he said. “It pushed me to get better, which was nice. I appreciate that as a competitor.”

Ad

Trending

The rivalry between Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell began long before their NASCAR days. Both came from dirt racing, often going head-to-head in Midget and sprint car events across the country.

Bell dominated the Chili Bowl Nationals from 2017 to 2019, winning three straight titles while Larson watched from second place in 2019. Larson eventually broke through with back-to-back Chili Bowl wins in 2020 and 2021, finally beating Bell on that stage.

By then, Kyle Larson was already a Cup driver, while Bell was preparing for his first full season. Six years later, they’re both among NASCAR’s top competitors. Larson has 32 career wins, including his 2021 Cup Series championship, and currently sits third in points with three wins this season.

Ad

Bell, the 2017 Truck Series champion, continues to close the gap with 13 Cup wins, including a career-best four in 2025. Larson said that his feelings toward Bell have gone from frustration to respect. He added,

“Once he got to NASCAR, I always liked seeing him do well,”

“I like to root for guys who come from the dirt background.”

Now, that rivalry is about to take center stage again. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell head into Martinsville separated by a single point. One good finish could decide who moves on to fight for the title in Phoenix.

Ad

Kyle Larson prepares for decisive Martinsville showdown against Christopher Bell

Kyle Larson met with reporters this week in a pre-race Zoom session to discuss the final Round of 8 race, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The event, set for Sunday, October 26, will determine which four drivers advance to the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

For Larson, the focus is clear, stay ahead of Christopher Bell. The Hendrick Motorsports driver acknowledged how critical Bell will be to his race strategy. Speaking to Jayski.com, he said,

Ad

“I think the 20 (Bell) is the most important car for us on the track—and probably vice-versa. If either one of us outscores the other, we’re guaranteed a spot in the final four, regardless of who else wins. But you don’t want to spend too much focus on him either, but I think the majority of it revolves around Bell.”

Ad

Both Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell know Martinsville well. Larson got his only win there in 2023’s spring race after starting 19th and leading 30 laps. Bell, on the other hand, took a win in the 2022 fall race. These past results make Sunday’s 500-lap race even more unpredictable.

Christopher Bell enters Martinsville with a 37-point cushion over the cutoff line. Larson trails him by just one point, ranked third overall. However, a win from any driver below the elimination line could change the standings completely. That puts extra pressure on Larson and Bell to not only race each other but also stay ahead of the other contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.