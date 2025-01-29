"I can't hear it because my trophies, they kind of echo around me”: Joey Logano on haters calling out his championship

Joey Logano, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion had a reply for his haters. The post on X by Jeff Gluck compared his reply to the NHL legend Patrick Roy.

Logano’s 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship win ignited a lot of significant controversy within the motorsports community, primarily due to the issues posed by the playoff format in NASCAR. This was his third title by outperforming his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in a dramatic finish by 0.330 seconds. The 34-year-old had an average finishing position for the season of a mere 17.1, the lowest ever for a champion. This raised criticism for what some consider a flawed system that rewards late-season flourish over consistent excellence throughout the year.

In a post on X, Jeff Gluck, the motorsports journalist for The Athletic, mentioned the reply Joey Logano had for his haters when he talked to Bob Pockrass (another renowned journalist). Gluck also mentioned NHL legend, Patrick Roy and his reply to his haters on winning.

"NHL legend Patrick Roy once said he couldn't hear a comment from Jeremy Roenick because "I've got my two Stanley Cup rings plugging my ears." Asked by Bob Pockrass about people criticizing his recent NASCAR championship, Joey Logano just said: "I can't hear it because my trophies, they kind of echo around me. It's kind of crazy."

As NASCAR heads into its 2025 season, the discussions surrounding Logano's controversial win are likely to persist. His bold statements and unwavering confidence suggest that he will continue to confront critics head-on while aiming for further success on the track. Whether fans will reconcile their views on his championship remains uncertain, but Logano's determination to prove himself as a legitimate champion is clear.

"You never, ever break the cycle!": When 22-year-old Joey Logano opened up on his NASCAR race conduct

In a reflective 2012 interview with SB Nation, Joey Logano discussed his approach to racing conduct at the age of just 22, emphasizing the importance of strategic interactions with fellow drivers. He articulated a philosophy where aggressive racing could lead to a cycle of retaliation, stating that if a driver consistently races hard, it creates an ongoing loop of conflict.

"For me, obviously at the beginning of the race, you don't want to go too hard. But if you're around that guy who races you hard all the time, what happens is it's a never-ending deal. If he races you hard all the time, then you race him hard all the time; well, then he feels like you race him hard all the time so he's going to race you hard all the time. You never, ever break the cycle! So it's really hard to get through that."

Logano highlighted the need for patience at the start of races and the wisdom of letting faster drivers pass during long green-flag runs to avoid unnecessary conflicts that could jeopardize later stages in the race.

