“I am honored”: Ty Majeski makes his feelings known as Matt Crafton passes the ‘staple’ ThorSport Racing ride

ThorSport Racing had announced that Matt Crafton's time at the Truck series as a full-time driver was coming to an end with the conclusion of the 2025 season, with Ty Majeski taking over the No. 88 charter. The reigning champion has now shared his views on Crafton's departure and his taking over the staple No. 88 ride from the 49-year-old.Since 2005, only a sole driver has driven the No. 88 truck in the Truck series, Matt Crafton. The Tulare-born driver etched his name in the history of the sport with impressive performances, despite the chassis underneath him changing over two decades.However, with Crafton turning 49 earlier this year, his time in the Truck series was running out. He won his last race in 2020 and failed to make it to the playoffs last year.Subsequently, the team announced the 49-year-old's intentions to bid adieu to the racing series, which opened up the staple No. 88 entry to be driven by a fellow racer. Ty Majeski was chosen for this role as Crafton would hand over the baton to his teammate.Reflecting on getting to drive the No. 88 entry from 2026 onwards, the reigning champion shared his gratitude and wrote on X:&quot;I am honored to take over the No. 88 Menards truck for ThorSport Racing in 2026. In 2021, Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson took a big chance on me when my NASCAR career could've been over. I am so thankful for their support and this opportunity. The 88 Menards truck has been a staple in the NASCAR Truck Series for many years with Matt Crafton.&quot;With that being said, there is still a lot of business to take care of in 2025 with our Soda Sense 98 group. We are as determined as ever to defend our championship!&quot;Majeski races the No. 98 entry, which he has fielded for the last three years.Ty Majeski has huge boots to fill amid Matt Crafton's imminent departureMatt Crafton is a revered name in the NASCAR sphere. The No. 88 driver won three championships in 2013, 2014, and 2019. Moreover, he had 15 of the 48 race victories for the team.With such feats bolstering Crafton's stature within the team, Ty Majeski has a huge task of filling the void that would be left by the 49-year-old. Despite his championship victory last year, the 31-year-old still has a lot to showcase to the Truck series field.Meanwhile, Majeski is the first driver to have a confirmed entry for the 2026 Truck series season, with the rest of the field expected to follow soon in the upcoming months.