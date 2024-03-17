“I hope it comes out alright”: Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott share hilarious ‘bathroom’ conversation during press conference

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and rival Chase Elliott indulged in hilarious post-qualifying banter during the briefing.

The time-testing stint of the 500-lap run on the concrete of Bristol Motor Speedway has concluded, with defending champion Ryan Blaney sealing his first-ever pole at the track.

After clinching the lone top-5 of the 2024 season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing P3, Kyle Busch is looking to up his tally of podium finishes as he will kick off from P14 at the Food City 500 race.

On the other hand, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will look for a promising outcome after a lackluster footing into the season with the best finish of P12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott's 500-lap dash will commence from the P5 spot on the grid.

Ahead of their run at Bristol, the rivals engaged in a hysterical 'bathroom' conversation during an interview. Frontstretch insider Michael Massie shared the banter on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

When Busch was expressing his views, Elliott marked his presence, following which the Richard Childress Racing driver said:

"There's the man. You'll talk to him next."

However, Elliott didn't walk in for the interview and replied:

"Nah not me. I'm going to the bathroom"

Hearing this, Busch took a hilarious jibe at the 28-year-old, saying:

"Good luck. I hope it comes out alright"

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott unveils the reason behind him becoming a NASCAR driver as he gives major credit to Bristol

Since childhood, the #9 Chevrolet driver has witnessed his father Bill Elliott dominate the ovals of stock car racing. He spent a big chunk of his childhood in the high-octane world of NASCAR, seeing Bill day in and day out on the tracks.

Subsequently, Chase Elliott's inclination toward motorsports grew during that time. However, the motivation behind his pursuit of becoming a NASCAR driver isn't restricted to his NASCAR Hall of Famer father.

Ahead of the Georgia native's 500-lap dash on Sunday (March 17), the 28-year-old opened up about another reason for becoming a NASCAR driver as he touted the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 0.533-mile track is flanked by towering grandstands, making for an exciting outing as nearly all of the competing vehicles can be seen from any seat located in the stands.

“When I was a kid, Bristol was one of the main reasons I wanted to be a racecar driver. I mean, just that environment was unbelievable," Chase Elliott said, NBC Sports.