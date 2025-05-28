"I hope it doesn't dissuade him": Jimmie Johnson gets candid about Kyle Larson’s double misfortune

Kyle Larson had a miserable weekend after he attempted 'the double' by participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The driver faced misfortune in both races as he was unable to finish either of them. Larson exited the IndyCar race on lap 92 due to a spin and crash with the outside wall. The driver then wrecked his car twice in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, first spinning on his own and then getting caught up in a multi-car crash.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson stood along Larson's side and presented his opinions on Larson's mega attempt.

"Sure, he wishes he had different results, but I hope it doesn't dissuade him from racing in those again. The loudest people in this argument are either not fans of his or really don't appreciate the level of sportsmanship that's in this to try and pull this off. The cars are so freakin different and his time, schedule, pressure, managing it all. He is a special talent." Jimmie Johnson said via the NASCAR Inside the Race ( 21:00- 21:30 )

This was Kyle Larson's second attempt at 'the double' after attempting it for the first time in 2024. The 32-year-old driver couldn't start the Coca-Cola 600 race last year due to weather delays at the Indy 500 race. He has hinted that he may not attempt it again, but let's see what the future holds for him.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be back in action next weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville. He would hope to bounce back strong and deliver a strong result like the fans are used to seeing.

Kevin Harvick hopes this was Kyle Larson's last attempt at the 'Double'

After Kyle Larson's disastrous weekend at the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. People and experts all around the Motorsports fraternity have had their opinions about Kyle Larson.

Kevin Harvick expressed his thoughts about Larson's mega attempt and cited the reasons that he felt ruined Larson's Coca-Cola 600 race.

"I think if he went to IndyCar and just ran the IndyCar schedule full time, he’d go over there and be fine. It’s great that he can do it, but I think it took away from the NASCAR side of it this week with the circumstances. I’m happy that he did it. I think it was great for racing, I hope it’s the last time. I think he came back to the Coca-Cola 600 wanting to just absolutely smash it. He stepped over the limit a couple of times and got himself in trouble, just wanting to rebound and show everybody from the Indy 500 scenario that he was the man. He’s still the man.” Kevin Harvick said on his Happy Hour podcast

Kyle Larson led the race at Charlotte from lap 1 but spun by himself on lap 43 of the race. He was then involved in a multi-car wreck that ultimately ended his race. With Larson's second failure in his attempt to finish both races, Tony Stewart remains the only driver to have finished both races on the same day.

