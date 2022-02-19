"I hope Hailie Deegan wasn't involved" - NASCAR fans react to social media video about truck series race

Friday night was less than special for Hailie Deegan in the Truck Series season opener, as she failed to make an impact with her P17. The night also saw a huge wreck out in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The official Twitter handle of NASCAR Camping World Truck posted a video showing the replay of the finish line, with several NASCAR fans sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user tweeted:

“I hope @HailieDeegan wasn’t involved in it I’ve she was participating”

While expressing possibilities, another user tweeted:

“Just saying guys, if this happened after the line you would’ve complained that they threw the yellow and scream nascar is a bunch of babies!!11!11!!1!!”

Another user joined in by saying:

“Looks like they finished the race to my eyes. I’ll watch the end of the race from my hotel.”

Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR Truck Series season start not on right note

Hailie Deegan finished 17th in the final standings of NextEra Energy 250. The Ford F-150 driver was right in the middle and looked good results-wise, until the final lap incident. Deegan, however, managed to complete the required total of 106 laps and secure 20 points.

Since this was the first race of the Truck Series season, many more opportunities for Deegan to register a win will open up as the season moves ahead. She will now have to focus her entire attention on the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series Race in Las Vegas, commencing on March 5.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith, driving for Front Row Motorsports in his first season, won the 23rd running of the annual race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

Smith started second on the restart to overtime and took the lead with a big push from Parker Kligerman. Another incident followed, but this time Smith had already taken the white flag and was declared the winner under caution. It was his fourth win in the Truck Series and his first at Daytona.

