“I hope to be there until I’m done”: Kyle Larson eyes a ‘couple of more championships’ ahead of his fifth NASCAR season with Rick Hendrick 

Kyle Larson, an ace Chevy driver with the Hendrick Motorsports roster, is considered one of the top-performing NASCAR Cup Series drivers of the modern era. As Larson gears up for his fifth season with the Rick Hendrick-owned organization, the 32-year-old reflected on how fast the time has passed since his move from Chip Ganassi Racing, hoping for more triumphs with the No. 5 team.

Speaking with the renowned journalist Kelly Crandall, the 2021 Cup Series champion shared his thoughts on finding "more success" with the winningest NASCAR organization. He acknowledged that when one is winning, life goes by faster.

Larson said, via Racer.com:

"I think life just goes by faster as you get older. I feel like I was at Ganassi (Racing) for a super long time, and I’ve already been at Hendrick for close to the same length. But we’re having more success now, so that helps things go by quicker...I’m getting older, too. I’m at a much different place in my life than I was at 22 or 23.

"I’ve got three kids now, and that keeps things going crazy. I love being at Hendrick Motorsports; they’re the best. I hope to be there until I’m done."

Furthermore, Larson added:

"I hope to be at Hendrick for a very long time and hopefully win a lot more races and a couple more championships.”

The Elk Grove, California, native Kyle Larson ended his 2024 season as the most dominant Cup driver in terms of laps led, stage, and race wins. He racked up six wins, two more than the championship winner, and finished the year at P6.

"It's a constant battle with myself": Kyle Larson reflects on 'one area' that needs scope for improvement in the upcoming season

Despite his impressive 2024 NASCAR season, Kyle Larson believes there is still scope for improvement while running the ovals on race weekends. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he didn't shy away from pointing out one area he needs to work on.

Larson said:

"I don't know I feel like we haven't won a championship in a few years. So there's still definitely a room to improve on yourself and on the team, and car. For me personally, you look at the personal statistics at the end of the year, and I feel like I still crash about the most."

Moreover, Larson highlighted his tendency to wreck, which according to him, is the only area of improvement that brings down his overall race performance. He added:

"That's probably one area I've probably tried to get better even though it doesn't seem like it," Larson said. "Yeah, that's the thing that I look at for this coming years is how do I maintain who I am without crashing as much? So it's a constant battle with myself but I feel like I can figure that out, and you know be more successful."

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports' ace driver Kyle Larson will be seen in action for the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

