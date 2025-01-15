"I hope this isn't true": Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson voices concern over Joe Biden's disaster relief response to California wildfires

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Stenhouse recently shared concern about the government’s response to the California wildfires on social media. She called for better ways to help those affected by such disasters.

The wildfires, which started last week, have swept over 40,000 acres of land and taken the lives of at least 24 people in South California. Over five blazes destroyed and damaged thousands of homes and more than 12,300 structures. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden promised federal support and announced one-time payments of $770 for residents affected by the fires.

North Carolina resident, Madyson reacted to the news in a message on her Instagram stories and asked for better support for disasters like Hurricane Milton that hit the country last September.

"I really hope this isn't true. My heart hurts for everyone who lost their homes in CA... and still for all those in our state of NC that have yet to rebuild what they lost from the hurricane. We have to figure out a better way to help people who go through these tragedies," Madyson wrote.

Madyson's Instagram story (January 14). Source: @madysonjoye on Instagram

The largest fire in Los Angeles, the Palisades Fire alone burned more than 23,000 acres and is only 18% contained. Over 6,000 people signed up for Biden's support and he also promised to cover the full cost of California’s wildfire response for the next 180 days.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson shares pictures from New York City trip with son

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and wife Madyson recently visited New York with their one-year-old son Stetson Steele Stenhouse. The couple, who have been married since 2022, posed for pictures at the Center Christmas and other locations in the city.

They also attended the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden.

"NYC was full of all the things," Madyson captioned the pictures.

Madyson is a graduate of the Ohio State University and works as a communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council. She has previously worked at Richard Childress Racing and Marty Snider & Associates. Stenhouse and Madyson also run a 300-acre farm called Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina.

Stenhouse Jr. will race in the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports (previously JTG Daugherty Racing) in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season. Last year, he won at Talladega but finished 25th overall with three top-5 finishes and six top-10s.

His long-time sponsor, Kroger ended its deal with his team and started supporting Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing for the 2025 season.

