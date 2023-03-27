“I was hoping to be back in that car”: Kurt Busch gets emotional on-air after being impressed by Tyler Reddick

Kurt Busch had mixed feelings while watching the final lap of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix as Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag. Reddick drove the #45 Toyota Camry, which Kurt Busch once drove.

Although Kurt Busch regretted not being on the grid, he was proud to see Tyler Reddick win the race in dominant fashion. The 44-year-old got emotional as Reddick drove to victory on the final lap.

Busch was in Fox's booth for the race and expressed his bittersweet feelings as Reddick navigated the final corners. The 23XI mentor said:

"It’s amazing, 23XI, and how fast we’re growing, how much we’re doing together. It’s forward together, it brings…it brings me a little bit choked up, I was hoping I’d be back in that car but it’s in good hands. It’s a great team and I love racing with those guys."

After an emotional time in the studio, Kurt Busch joined the team's celebration in victory lane.

Kurt Busch hoping for a positive update from doctor's appointment

Kurt Busch has been an integral part of NASCAR's budding team 23XI Racing. Busch joined the team in 2022 and immediately felt at home with the new team. It was a new beginning for the 44-year-old driver in a two-decade long career.

The 23XI mentor drove the #45 Toyota Camry alongside teammate Bubba Wallace. Things were on the up as Busch won the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Busch's racing career came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a concussion in an accident at the Pocono Raceway. Since then, the 2004 Cup Series champion hasn't raced in any category. He is still suffering from the effects of the concussion caused by the accident. While the 44-year-old wants to return to NASCAR's premier racing series, his recovery is uncertain.

According to journalist Alan Cavanna, Busch might shed some light on his recovery timeline. He said:

"He told me he’s got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow in Charlotte, hopeful for a positive update."

While Kurt Busch recovers, he is spending his time in the simulator to acclimatize himself. He also spends time at the factory mentoring Toyota and the young 23XI Racing team. The 44-year-old mentored Travis Pastrana on the latter's NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona. He spends his time in the factory advising the team and also attending the team’s promotional events.

The former #45 driver has faith in Tyler Reddick, as he has been mentoring him since he began working with the team. At a livery launch event in February, he described Reddick as the right guy to lead the team forward. He praised the 27-year-old, comparing him to the 2021 Cup Series winner Kyle Larson.

The #45 car is in good hands as Tyler Reddick seems to have found his stride with 23XI Racing.

