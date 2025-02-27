"I do hot yoga every week": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy reveals her preferred form of workout

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently opened up about her preferred workout. During a Q&A session of her new podcast show, 'Bless Your 'Hardt', Amy also revealed how she took her husband to yoga one time.

In the Q&A session, a fan mentioned how Amy Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had tried cryotherapy in 2023. Because of that, the fan was curious about their plans regarding what they'll try this year.

"I like sweating. I feel like when I sweat and I workout, it makes me feel the best. I feel like now I'm more into just detox and sweat it out and I do hot yoga every week. And I do have a hot works account, I do go there once in a while, into the sauna and just do my own little workout. But I haven't gotten Dale to do hot yoga yet. I think he'll do well. It's not as intense as the core workout I made him do but he's used to being in the heat anyway with racecars so I think it's not going to bother him," Amy described. [2:20]

She further revealed that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has done yoga with her on a beach in Mexico. Amy recalled taking Dale Jr. to do yoga, which she deemed 'awesome'.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his 'miserable' cryo therapy session from 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy during the NASCAR Awards Banquet - Source: Imagn

During an episode of his podcast in 2023, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed how he ended up taking a cryotherapy session with his wife, Amy. Earnhardt recalled that at first, he got a text from Amy about going out on an afternoon, to which he thought they were going day drinking.

However, what she had planned for was a cryotherapy session for both of them. Earnhardt recalled he and his wife entered the chamber with a temperature of 'at least -140 degrees'.

"So we're gonna go in this box. It’s literally a freezer. We open the door, me and Amy step in and we’re in our underwear. We walk in there with robes, you take the robes off, hang ’em up, and then you’re just standing there. We got slippers on, we got gloves on, and a toboggan, in our underwear. And it’s three minutes. And I’m gonna tell you, at 10 seconds I was like, get me the eff – get me out of here," he described [via Whiskey Riff].

Earnhardt Jr. claimed he wanted to open the door to the chamber 'so bad' while Amy was all 'stoic' in there as she stood 'completely fine'. He revealed he did all he could to distract himself and even spoke in tongues and rubbed every part of his body to keep himself from getting cold.

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., the cryotherapy session was, in his words, 'miserable.'

