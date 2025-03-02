“I was on the hunt for a bigger booty”: Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares a killer 7-step ‘vacation leg day workout’ IG update

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her workout to achieve a "bigger booty." The Busch family went to the Champion Ranch, and while the boys went for the hunt, Samantha completed her workout.

Mrs. Busch worked as a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle Busch. The couple soon began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2010, and they have completed 14 years together. Soon after her wedding, Samantha Busch became a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She shares fashion tips, cooking recipes, and workout plans with her nearly 250K followers.

In the recent clip, Kyle Busch's wife broke down her leg day workout and began with five sets of ten reps each of sumo squats. Then, she performed four sets of ten reps each of Romanian Deadlifts, followed by the same split of Bulgarian Split Squats. Continuing further, Mrs. Busch did eight full, eight half, and eight-second hold hip thrusts.

Samantha Busch also did three sets of 12 reps each of extended clams superset with regular clams. She concluded her grueling leg workout with three sets of 12 reps each of marching glute bridges and four sets of ten reps each of lunges superset with pulses.

Kyle Busch's wife captioned the post:

"While the boys were out hunting, I was on the hunt for a bigger booty! 🍑🔥 Here’s my vacation leg day workout—trust me, you’ll feel the burn! 🔥"

Samantha Busch went to the Champion Ranch and spent some quality time with her husband and two kids. The Busch family also fed kangaroos at the facility while Samantha donned a ranch-style outfit.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, donned a "Ranch Style" outfit for vacation

The Richard Childress Racing driver, Kyle Busch and his family went on a hunting trip to the Champion Ranch. Samantha Busch flaunted her ranch-style outfit on her Instagram stories.

Mrs. Busch donned a green turtleneck sweater, followed by a camouflage jacket with some flowers attached to her pocket. She concluded her outfit with blue slim-fit jeans and light brown knee-high boots. She captioned her look:

"Ranch style"

Kyle Busch's wife also shared a short clip of her holding a baby kangaroo in a military-patterned camouflage sling bag attached to her jacket. Then, two-year-old Lennix entered the room and asked her mother why the baby kangaroo was wearing a diaper.

Samantha Busch explained to Lennix Key Busch that it was a pouch that the kangaroo found comfortable. A few moments later, Brexton Busch made a hilarious comment about swapping his sister for a baby kangaroo.

"You cannot get rid of your sister for a kangaroo," stated Samantha Busch.

The RCR driver is set to compete in the COTA race scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025. Busch competed in the qualifying session and qualified eighth for the main event.

