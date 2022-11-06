"I have no ideas or plans to ever do that again" - Here's why Ross Chastain does not want to repeat his controversial Martinsville move

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain pulled off an impossible move at Martinsville Speedway last week. The #1 Chevrolet driver sent his car on a ride on the outside wall at full speed on the final lap and passed several drivers to secure a Championship 4 berth. The move was still the talk of the NASCAR community as it was mixed with applause and criticism.

Speaking about his video game move on Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center, where the final four drivers gathered for the media day, Ross Chastain admitted that he doesn't know how his move at Martinsville Speedway worked. He also said that he doesn’t have ideas or plans to repeat it as the move was unpleasant.

Chastain said:

“So why it worked? I don’t know, but I have no ideas or plans to ever do that again because it was not pleasant.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver later said that he was clueless about how his #1 car slowed down and how the tires didn’t go flat.

Chastain said:

“I look back at it. I look at the physics of it. I have people explain to me what happened and what I felt and why that car did not slow down, why it kept air in the tires. Why the suspension — the right-front suspension broke. The right-front upper control arm is broken. But I was able to get across the line before I really could feel it. And then down into Turn 1, I just kept it pinned on the wall because it was broken.”

Ross Chastain was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race practice at Phoenix Raceway

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain posted the fastest lap in the 20-minute practice race on Friday with an average speed of 133.240 mph and a time of 27.019 seconds. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (133.038) and Kyle Busch (132.964) in the top three.

Ross Chastain has been the most impressive driver of the 2022 season, securing two wins and 14 top-five finishes. It marks the first time in his career as well as for his team, Trackhouse Racing, that they qualified for Championship 4. It will be interesting to see whether Chastain can clinch his maiden Cup Championship this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.

Catch Chastain competing against Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell for the title on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

