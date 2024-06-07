“I have important things to focus on”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha discloses how she deals with the negativity her husband gets from some NASCAR fans

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has unveiled her way of dealing with the backlash from fans against the Richard Childress Racing driver. The mother of two weighed in on ignoring the negativity surrounding her husband at any given instance and shifting her focus to important things in her life.

The upcoming Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race will mark the 34th dash at the road course located in the Southern Sonoma Mountains, California. The Sonoma Raceway is nearly 2800 miles away from Kyle Busch's home in North Carolina. Meaning, that boarding a plane from NC to landing in Sonoma would take an average time of over 5 hours.

As a result, before flying off to Sonoma County, Samantha initiated a Q&A session on her Instagram, writing, "Long flight, ask away!" While the 38-year-old catered to numerous fans' queries, she gave her take on dealing with the negativity surrounding Kyle Busch.

Being a renowned public figure, scrutiny and backlash from the NASCAR fanbase is evident and unavoidable for any driver, let alone the two-time Cup Series champion. However, Samantha has her way of dealing with it as she revealed it to a fan.

"How do you sometimes handle the negativity that Kyle gets?" the fan queried on Samantha's Q/A on Instagram.

"I ignore it. It's too draining to focus on negativity. I have more important things to focus on," Mrs. Busch replied.

"I didn’t let him see anything but unfortunately he saw it"- Samantha on Brexton seeing Kyle Busch getting punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The recent outing at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway turned into a violent altercation between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. This comes after the #8 Chevy driver retaliated against the JTG Daugherty Racing driver's contact on the first lap.

This resulted in Stenhouse's early exit from the 200-lap run and he waited for Busch's NWS race to get done and dusted to have a post-race conversation about the payback move. The heated exchange took a violent turn and the #47 Chevy driver landed punches on the RCR driver.

Though Samantha tried to avoid Brexton from seeing his father on the receiving end of the beating, the young one "unfortunately saw it." While the Coca-Cola 600 was red-flagged due to heavy downpours, Kyle Busch's wife started a Q&A in the comments, where one fan asked how the couple handled the controversy with their kids, especially Brexton. Samantha replied and wrote.

"Just had an honest conversation about what happened and let him ask any questions he wanted to about the situation, so that he felt like he could talk to us about whatever he was feeling or wanted clarity on. We were in the hauler and I didn’t let him see anything but unfortunately he saw it during one of the race shows. So just always want to create a space for him where he can talk to us," via Instagram.

Kyle Busch is gearing up for his 17th Cup Series run and will look forward to ending his winless season at the 2.52-mile Sonoma Raceway.