"I intend on taking advantage of that": Chase Elliott makes feelings crystal clear amid COTA track layout change

Chase Elliott recently expressed his thoughts on the road course configuration at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The Hendrick Motorsports star intends to make the most of the advantage, keeping in mind the adaptability of stock-car drivers.

NASCAR is headed towards the first of the six road course events for the season in Austin, Texas. This 3.41-mile layout, where Formula 1 races for US Grand Prix, has been now changed to its 'National Course' for NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity division. Drivers will now race for 68 laps and battle their way through 17 turns.

Having said that, Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, shared his honest thoughts as he prepares for a new challenge at the road course event. He said (via PRNlive):

"I think that is the excitement this year for me at least is just seeing what that is going to be like and switching it up. You know, I'm sure everybody's going to adapt really quickly as they always do. And nowadays we have opportunities with simulators and things of that nature to get your bearings. So I intend on taking advantage of that before we get there and trying to get a good feel and lay a land before the actual race."

"And then as I always say, it's all about finding a good rhythm and flow with those racetracks and being able to reproduce lap time. And yeah, try to go out there and make it happen," added Elliott.

With two races for the 2025 NASCAR season wrapped up, Chase Elliott, the 19-time Cup race winner, is set battle his way through the left and right turns at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix event in Austin, Texas. So far, the No. 9 Chevrolet driver had a decent performance in the first two superspeedway races, finishing P15 in Daytona followed by P20 at Atlanta.

"Our team is in a really good spot": Chase Elliott sends optimistic message for the 2025 NASCAR season

Earlier this month, Chase Elliott reflected on last year's performance after finishing seventh in the final Drivers' standings. The 29-year-old managed only a single win at Texas but showed impressive performance in the playoffs which helped the No. 9 team finish the year strong.

Speaking with Bob Pockrass, Elliott said:

"Really how we ended the year, last year, just felt like our team was in a really good spot. Competing at a high level, leading some laps there in the closing month or so of the season, and just doing a lot of things we need to do to contend so I was really pleased with that. I feel like our team is in a really good spot.

"I think everybody’s just in a good place again and I think that’s all you can ask for. We just gotta keep putting ourselves in those positions throughout races and keep having the pace we had there at the end of the year and I think the rest will come."

As the ace Hendrick Motorsports driver gears up for the COTA race this weekend, Chase Elliott boasts impressive records on road course tracks. In his seven wins on left and right turns, Elliott has also won a race in the Austin, Texas track back in 2021.

