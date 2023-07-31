“I just didn’t do a good job on the restart”: Denny Hamlin admits not being good enough to overtake Chris Buescher after caution at Richmond

Denny Hamlin tried everything he could to stay in the contention for the win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Eventual winner Chris Buescher’s challenge during the closing laps, however, left Hamlin in second place.

Buescher was able to drive away from Hamlin in the final restart with three laps to win by a margin of 0.549 seconds. It was Hamlin’s second P2 finish of the season and fourth top-five in the last eight races. On the final restart with three laps to go, #11 JGR Toyota driver initially stayed close but a lap later he went deep, drifting up the track in Turn 2 and lost all of his momentum.

During the post-race interview, Denny Hamlin spoke on what went wrong in the closing laps and said:

“I drove in way too deep. I was trying to get to the outside there. Really had a great run off of turn two on the restart and off of four again. But, yeah, I was just so close to him there that I wanted to try to squirt a little extra gas to try to get to the outside. Just too much brake”.

Hamlin admits that the last caution caused by Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez gave him the chance to line up alongside Buescher on the final restart, but he knew that it would be tough to beat him.

Hamlin added:

“I just didn’t do a good job on the restart. I didn’t do a good job into Turn 1 on the second-to-last lap. Our team gave us a shot. The race should have been his anyway. The caution at the end – it was a second chance at life for us there at the end.”

Denny Hamlin praises Chris Buescher on winning the Richmond race

Chris Buescher and his teammate Brad Keselowski, a co-owner of RFK Racing, had the dominant cars in the race as they combined to lead a race-best 190 of the 400 laps

Despite losing the race to RFK Racing, Denny Hamlin congratulated them for winning their first race of the season. Hamlin said that Buescher and his team worked really hard to claim the victory.

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA



"That's just racing today," when asked about the 17 being told to race the 11 the way he races



He says he made a mistake on the restart that forced him into a hail mary on the final lap Denny Hamlin says the RFK cars were just a little better"That's just racing today," when asked about the 17 being told to race the 11 the way he racesHe says he made a mistake on the restart that forced him into a hail mary on the final lap pic.twitter.com/JuwofE23Ij

Praising Buescher and RFK Racing after the race, Hamlin said:

“I’m happy for Chris, RFK, those guys. I know they worked really hard to get to this point. I can appreciate the struggle that it is to get to this point. Congratulations to them.”

Catch Denny Hamlin in action next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.