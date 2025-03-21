“I just flew the F-150”: Noah Gragson performs jaw-dropping stunt for Ford Performance 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson pulled off a daring stunt with a Ford F-150 as seen in a video on social media. Gragson is currently in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports. The No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver described the experience as the "scariest thing" he has ever done.

In his latest post on Instagram, Gragson drove the electric, 37-inch tire Ford vehicle off a dirt ramp. He captioned the video:

"OH MY GOSH I JUST FLEW THE F-150 SWITCHGEAR!!!!! That was the scariest thing I've ever done. I LOVE THIS TRUCK🔥🔥🔥 "

Gragson also shared pictures sitting on the F-150 Switchgear, thanked the car manufacturer in a previous post, and wrote:

"Oh baby!!! [Ford Performance] is letting me drive the SWITCHGEAR F-150🔥🔥🔥🥵😍 thank you [Ford]."

Noah Gragson's best finish this year was eighth place at the Circuit of Americas and he is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup points standings. He was involved in a solo crash on lap 244 during last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and finished 31st.

The 26-year-old competed in the series for Stewart–Haas Racing in 2024 and completed his campaign in 24th place in the final standings.

"Had to just make it to the end" - Noah Gragson on his stomach issues at COTA last season

Noah Gragson, driver of the #10 Rush Truck Centers Ford, drives during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas - Source: Getty

Noah Gragson revealed his most uncomfortable racing moment was at the NASCAR Cup series road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Texas last year.

During a recent interview with 'The Athletic,' the Las Vegas, Nevada native shared that he got a bad stomachache during the race in 2024, where he finished in 34th place.

"About midway through the race, my stomach started boiling. Like 'Man, I'm going to s— all up my back right now.' I got a few more laps in and it’s just daggers in my stomach. Had to just make it to the end of the race and try not to focus on my stomach," Noah Gragson said (via NY Times).

"But then you're like, 'Man, if I just s— myself, will it be better?' Then I asked my crew chief Drew (Blickensderfer): 'Hey, do you have your motorhome here?' That determines how bad I push here," he added.

Noah Gragson will return to NASCAR this week for the sixth race of the Cup season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Restaurant brand Beef-a-Roo will sponsor the No. 4 Ford on Sunday, March 23.

Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports also announced Zep as a new sponsor for the team earlier this year, which will support him during two Cup races this season: Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28 and Daytona International Speedway on August 23.

