"I just flip, and it happened very fast": Austin Dillon recalls life-threatening 2015 crash at Daytona International Speedway

As the 2025 Cup Series season approaches, Austin Dillon reflected on his terrifying crash in the 2015 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. The incident, which sent his car airborne into the catch fence, was one of the most violent wrecks in recent NASCAR history.

The 2015 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona featured one of NASCAR’s most terrifying crashes. As Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the checkered flag, Denny Hamlin spun into Austin Dillon’s #3 Chevrolet, sending him airborne over Clint Bowyer. Dillon’s car flipped into the catch fence at nearly 190 mph, landing on its roof before being struck again by Brad Keselowski.

Ahead of NASCAR's return to Daytona International Speedway for the Great American Race, Dillon reflected on his brutal crash. (via Richard Childress Racing on YouTube)

"I just remember coming to the checkered flag and pushing the #24, and I see the #11 coming across, and then I just flip, and it happened very fast. But then in the air, as I'm traveling through it kinda slows down, so I just tuck everything up, hit the fence, tore it down, came back across and I'm like 'Okay. it's over,'" Dillon recalled [4:55 onwards].

"Then Brad Keselowski comes through, it feels like 30 seconds later and wipes me again. That was the shot that didn't feel great. We got through it, climbed out of there, it was upside down[...] And yeah, I got out of the car and waved at the crowd," he added.

Dillon Finished that fateful race in the top ten, despite the violent finish. The race also marked NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon's last drive in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 of his career, as he retired from full-time racing before 2016.

Austin Dillon drives the #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, his grandfather’s team. He debuted in the 2008 Xfinity Series race at Richmond and has since earned 21 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions. Dillon won the Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity championship in 2013. His most recent victory came in last season’s Cook Out 400, which ended in controversy.

Breaking down Austin Dillon's controversial finish at Richmond Raceway last season

RCR's Austin Dillon secured victory at Richmond with a double-contact move on the final lap of overtime. First, he closed the gap on Joey Logano, who led with a car-length advantage before contact sent him off balance. Moments later, Dillon made contact with Denny Hamlin as the #11 driver attempted to pass, sealing the controversial win.

Here's a look at the incident:

After a thorough investigation, NASCAR announced a penalty on Austin Dillon, ruling him ineligible for the 2024 playoffs due to an eligibility rule violation. His spotter, Brandon Benesch, received a three-race suspension for his actions on Sunday. Additionally, the #3 team has been docked 25 driver and owner points.

NASCAR also penalized Joey Logano for violating the Member Code of Conduct after he recklessly drove past people crossing pit road, revved his engine near the #3 garage—where Austin Dillon’s family was present—and smoked his tires. As a result, NASCAR issued Logano a $50,000 fine for his actions on the pit road.

However, despite the penalty, the Penske driver went on to win the 2024 Cup Series title.

