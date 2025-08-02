  • NASCAR
  • “I just got weightless”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his wild NASCAR flip from 1998

“I just got weightless”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his wild NASCAR flip from 1998

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:25 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the iconic NASCAR figure, recently shared his experience from his first-ever NASCAR flip in his early career. In an episode of his popular podcast, Dale Jr. Download, he shared his experience with Ryan Preece.

Ad

It was back in 1998, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was still early in his professional racing career, featuring mostly in the Busch Series (which is today called the Xfinity Series). It was a turning point in his career since he got his first win after making a breakthrough with a victory at the IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park).

In a race in the same year, commonly referred to as the Coca-Cola 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway, he hit another vehicle, resulting in his car getting airborne. The car then rolled several times, heading down the straightaway and stopping. Even though the crash was very violent, Earnhardt Jr. walked away without any serious injury.

Ad
Trending

In a segment from his popular podcast, Dale Jr Download, and in a conversation with Ryan Preece, the former driver said:

"The first time I flipped was in 1998 at Daytona. I had watched flips all my life. I was in the Xfinity car and we just got turned down the back straightaway. All of a sudden, I just got weightless."
Ad
Ad

This flip was also one of the reasons that Earnhardt Jr. began to garner a reputation for resilience and his dedication towards learning and constantly advancing both his ability and safety consciousness on the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls hilarious struggle of having to Google his quotes

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed he found himself in a funny situation when a fan asked him to contribute an inspirational quote to a thought board alongside famous NFL legends while he was visiting the fan's house for a promotional shoot. Despite being a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Earnhardt Jr. initially struggled to come up with a fitting personal quote on the spot.

Ad

To solve this, he turned to Google to search for his own quotes, but mostly found sayings from his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and was hesitant to simply copy them. While speaking on Bless Your 'Hardt's episode released on August 1, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"I was looking through them and I was like, there's a couple good ones, but I don't need to write that. What if somebody saw this and went, 'That's his damn daddy's quote; that's not his quote'? So I was like, dare I Google my quotes? Damn it... it's weird to Google yourself.” (42:39)
Ad
youtube-cover

He ultimately chose to write, "I never wish to be anyone else," on the board, embracing a unique and personal message rather than repeating his father's words. The anecdote highlights Earnhardt Jr.'s humility and humor as he navigated the unusual request, feeling awkward about "Googling" himself but wanting to meet the fan's expectations.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications