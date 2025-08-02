“I just got weightless”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his wild NASCAR flip from 1998

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the iconic NASCAR figure, recently shared his experience from his first-ever NASCAR flip in his early career. In an episode of his popular podcast, Dale Jr. Download, he shared his experience with Ryan Preece.It was back in 1998, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was still early in his professional racing career, featuring mostly in the Busch Series (which is today called the Xfinity Series). It was a turning point in his career since he got his first win after making a breakthrough with a victory at the IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park).In a race in the same year, commonly referred to as the Coca-Cola 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway, he hit another vehicle, resulting in his car getting airborne. The car then rolled several times, heading down the straightaway and stopping. Even though the crash was very violent, Earnhardt Jr. walked away without any serious injury.In a segment from his popular podcast, Dale Jr Download, and in a conversation with Ryan Preece, the former driver said:&quot;The first time I flipped was in 1998 at Daytona. I had watched flips all my life. I was in the Xfinity car and we just got turned down the back straightaway. All of a sudden, I just got weightless.&quot;This flip was also one of the reasons that Earnhardt Jr. began to garner a reputation for resilience and his dedication towards learning and constantly advancing both his ability and safety consciousness on the track.Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls hilarious struggle of having to Google his quotesDale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed he found himself in a funny situation when a fan asked him to contribute an inspirational quote to a thought board alongside famous NFL legends while he was visiting the fan's house for a promotional shoot. Despite being a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Earnhardt Jr. initially struggled to come up with a fitting personal quote on the spot. To solve this, he turned to Google to search for his own quotes, but mostly found sayings from his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and was hesitant to simply copy them. While speaking on Bless Your 'Hardt's episode released on August 1, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said: &quot;I was looking through them and I was like, there's a couple good ones, but I don't need to write that. What if somebody saw this and went, 'That's his damn daddy's quote; that's not his quote'? So I was like, dare I Google my quotes? Damn it... it's weird to Google yourself.” (42:39)He ultimately chose to write, &quot;I never wish to be anyone else,&quot; on the board, embracing a unique and personal message rather than repeating his father's words. The anecdote highlights Earnhardt Jr.'s humility and humor as he navigated the unusual request, feeling awkward about &quot;Googling&quot; himself but wanting to meet the fan's expectations.