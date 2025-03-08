“I just hate that with how NASCAR system works”: Justin Haley gives straightforward response on losing pit crew members due to Kyle Larson

Justin Haley criticized the NASCAR system for allowing his pit crew to join Hendrick Motorsports mid-season. In an interview with the media at Phoenix Raceway, Haley said he hated how the system works, although he reckoned the switch-up wouldn't affect his race too much.

For context, two of Haley's pit crew members will serve Kyle Larson's No. 5 team for two weeks. This is a response to the suspension of Larson's front tire changer and jackman after his car's wheel came off at the Circuit of the Americas. In the meantime, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team employs pit crew members from Justin Allgaier's Daytona 500 crew.

Speaking about the two-week pit crew shuffle, the 25-year-old driver said:

"I just hate that with how the system of NASCAR works, like it hurts us."[via Speedway Digest]

Justin Haley didn't mind working with the "newer guys" but expressed disappointment with the system, considering the No. 7 team didn't violate a rule at COTA.

"Definitely a weird situation because, right, we didn't really do anything wrong. Our car wasn't the issue."

He added:

"It's going to be interesting, right? Because it's two weeks for us that we have new guys on our car. So, a little bump in the road but I don't think it's going to take away from much."

Justin Haley drives the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: Imagn

So far, Justin Haley and the No. 7 team, led by championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers, haven't scored a single top-10. He finished 19th in the season-opening Daytona 500, followed by a 24th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, Haley ran a steady race outside the top 20 until Daniel Suarez and Connor Zilisch collided on lap 50. He made up positions in the top 10 but eventually settled with 16th place.

The race saw Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro lose its front right wheel off Turn 6a on lap 44. NASCAR described it as a safety violation and suspended two of Larson's pit crew members.

The pit crew shuffle will start this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Justin Haley had a strong qualifying session to secure the eighth starting position ahead of Kyle Larson, who qualified 17th.

"It's never going to be easy": Justin Haley on working with new crew chief Rodney Childers

On the same media availability, Justin Haley was asked about his communication with his new crew chief, Rodney Childers. He admitted having difficulties in the first few weeks but made progress, as evidenced by a strong late run at the Circuit of the Americas.

The No. 7 Spire Motorsports driver said:

"Yeah, I mean obviously starting off the season with a new crew chief is always difficult. I mean it's never going to be easy, especially because you're racing against teams and drivers and crew chief pairings that have been doing it for decades."

Haley said his communication with Childers differs from how his crew chief communicated with Kevin Harvick. Childers and Harvick worked together for years and won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

"Throughout what I hear with Kevin (Harvick), their communication was a little bit different than what me and Rodney's communication is going to be and that's okay," he added.

The Indiana native concluded by saying:

"I think honestly the speed at Spire Motorsports is there and just getting that communication down as early as possible and having those meetings during the week to improve is key.”

Justin Haley in the pit box during the 2025 Daytona - Source: Imagn

This season marks Haley's first full-time schedule with Spire Motorsports. He swapped seats with Corey LaJoie from Rick Ware Racing after the Bristol night race last year.

