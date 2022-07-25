"I am just honest" - Chase Elliott opens up on why he holds himself to high standards when racing

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has had a season that many young drivers dream of having. The 26-year-old has been in tremendous form this season and has dominated almost every weekend as he has already bagged three wins.

In a recent interview, he was asked about where the mindset of holding himself to such a high standard while racing came from. The #9 Chevrolet driver revealed that he is not hard on himself as he is just honest about the facts of the matter. He went on to say that whatever went on during the race, no one knew about it other than him and his team.

Elliott said:

“I am not hard on myself, I am just honest about the facts of the matter and what happened. There is no one that knows what goes on in the event more than myself and my team. Not y’all, not anyone watching at home. I appreciate the kind words here and there but the reality is what it was and I stated that.”

He continued, saying:

“I made too many mistakes and felt like I took a chance to win away. That is really as simple as that. I have tried to state that when I feel that way, especially when it is in my hands.”

The number of wins just does not justify Chase Elliott’s brilliant season. However, the Cup Series points table standings show how consistent the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been this season so far.

Elliott tops the chart with eight top-5 finishes, fifteen top-10 finishes, and four wins under his belt with 787 points on the board after Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Chase Elliott wins after Joe Gibbs Racing driver disqualified at Pocono Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was named the winner of Sunday's M&M Fan’s Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch failed post-race inspections.

Initially, Hamlin crossed the finish line first, followed by Busch in second place. After the post-race inspection, NASCAR discovered unauthorized material in the front fascia in both the driver’s cars that was not supposed to be there.

According to NASCAR's rule book, both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were disqualified from Sunday’s race and Elliott, who finished P3, was declared the winner of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

Catch Chase Elliott next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

