“I just hope someone has bail money, cause I'm gonna knock Kyle Weatherman the f*** out”: JJ Yeley furious at DGM Racing driver

SS-Green Light Racing driver JJ Yeley was left furious after getting affected by his rival Kyle Weatherman's debatable move during the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the calendar.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 was underway at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 24. The 163-lap race was divided into two stages of 40 laps each, followed by the final stage of 83 laps. Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love swept Stage 1 and Stage 2 while Austin Hill took his car to victory.

However, it was between Stage 1 and Stage 2, on lap 58, when JJ Yeley got nudged by DGM Racing driver Kyle Weatherman's #91 Chevrolet. It happened near turn 1 and briefly spun Yeley's #14 car out on the asphalt, giving rise to the first incident-relation caution of the day. Nevertheless, the 47-year-old regained control of his car and continued his run, finishing at P24.

Even though JJ Yeley successfully tamed back his car, his frustration soared to another level as he vented his anger on the team radio. The excerpt from his communication with the team was shared by a NASCAR insider on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"I just hope someone has bail money, cause i'm gonna knock Kyle Weatherman the f*** out," Yeley said.

Kyle Weatherman updates the NASCAR community on his post-race brawl inside the paddock

Kyle Weatherman qualified for the Xfinity Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at P17 and finished his run at the same spot. But after the bout, the DGM Racing driver shared two happenings from his Xfinity outing.

First, Weatherman gave an update on the #91 Chevrolet's damage. He revealed that the left rear of the car was damaged early into the race and that he found it tough to control his car moving forward.

Furthermore, Kyle Weatherman disclosed that he got into a fight with a NASCAR crew member while he was exiting his car. He added, however, that the officials stepped in and prevented things from going south.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to say:

"Eventful day here in @ATLMotorSpdwy ended up P.17 right where we started. 1) got LR damage really early and it was a parachute 🪂 after that…..2) right when I’m getting out of the car a crew member comes over to my car and wants to pick a fight 😂 @NASCAR official took him down just as fast as he came over."

