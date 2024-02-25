WATCH: Kyle Weatherman and JJ Yeley’s crew chief involved in a post-race altercation at Atlanta

The post-race time of the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend witnessed a brawl involving Kyle Weatherman and JJ Yeley's crew chief.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Raptor King of Tough 250 race held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway saw Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love bagging Stage 1 and 2 victories, and Austin Hill taking home the title of the 169-lap race.

But there's one more thing that the quad-shaped asphalt of the AMS witnessed. During lap 58 of the race, Kyle Weatherman, in his #91 Chevrolet, tapped JJ Yeley's #14 SS-Green Light Racing car. It spun Yeley's ride for a short moment before the 47-year-old took it under his control again.

Even though the nudge didn't end Yeley's Atlanta Xfinity run, it was sufficient to enrage fury, especially in the crew chief, Jason Miller. The moment Weatherman's run ended and he got out of his car, Miller got into an altercation with the DGM Racing driver.

Watch the video of the brawl between the two below:

Miller warned Weatherman, saying, “Next time you touch my racecar!” in a furious tone as he was escorted from Weatherman's paddock by the NASCAR officials.

JJ Yeley and his crew express their fury over Kyle Weatherman's Lap 58 wreck

Kyle Weatherman's maneuver, which resulted in Yeley spinning out on the track, brought out the first incident-related caution of the race. The Young's Motorsports driver's Atlanta run started from P36 in row 18 and ended at P24.

The frustration was soaring within Yeley when Weatherman bumped him from behind. The #14 driver vented his anger on the team radio, saying:

"I just hope someone has bail money, cause i'm gonna knock Kyle Weatherman the f*** out."

Furthermore, per motorsports journalist Toby Christie's revelation about Jonathan Fjeld's report, one of Yeley's crew members inquired about the pit stall in which Kyle Weatherman will pit his #91 car.

The voice said (via tobychristie.com):

“He better have some pants on after this race, because I’m going to come find him.”

Weatherman has seemingly become an enemy of JJ Yeley and his crew chief, Jason Miller. His questionable maneuver has received immense backlash from his rival and team.