“I just kept picturing John Force’s accident”: Ron Capps opens up about the NHRA legend’s haunting Richmond flashback

NHRA Funny Car team owner/driver Ron Capps suffered a crash during the opening round of Funny Car eliminations at the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park on Sunday. It reminded Capps of John Force’s fiery crash at Richmond from last year.

During the NHRA Virginia Nationals last year, the legendary John Force rammed into the wall after a brief sprint at 302 miles per hour. Although he was conscious after the impact, the aftermath of the wreck left him struggling with the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury.

Recalling the same, Capps told reporter Kelly Crandall (2:00 onwards),

“Sometimes you know when it's coming it's gonna be bad and other times you feel like you're in control but I just kept picturing John's accident; that was right in front of us in Richmond.”

It is worth noting that the accident happened on the 18th anniversary of John Force Racing driver Eric Medlen’s death at Gainsville, Florida back in 2007. Capps was running 230.61 miles per hour before the incident took place just past the 660-foot mark on the 1000-foot course.

“I just hung on and just tried to brace myself and when it hit, I honestly didn't expect to be awake afterwards, like it was going that fast,” Capps further detailed.

Capps then thanked NHRA for their safety measures, much of which improved a lot since Medlen’s untimely demise in 2007. He also thanked Toyota and the chassis builders for working out the bodies in a way that reduces direct impact.

“Thank God, we got NAPA Auto care and Toyota to help us, but we're a single-car team, and we're just doing our best out here. So we'll be okay,” Capps added.

John Force Racing drivers remain the fastest during qualifying in the NHRA Arizona Nationals

John Force Racing drivers Austin Prock, Bob Tasca III, and Jack Beckman were the fastest entries in each of the first two qualifying sessions in the 40th NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park on Friday. Prock finished P2 at 3.883 seconds, trailing Tasca’s run at 3.863 and ahead of Beckman’s at 3.895.

“That’s NHRA Drag racing for you,” Prock said of his team’s performance. “One day you’re in the dirt and next day you’re making a nice run down the racetrack. Great start to the weekend here in Phoenix. Sun’s out. Happy to be at a racetrack where it’s warm (and) really proud to have new sponsors on the side of this racecar.”

A three-time winner at Phoenix, Jack Beckman was P1 during qualifying at Gainsville. He finished the first session at Firebird second and the second one, third. Reflecting on that, the 58-year-old San Fernando native.

“That means we got bonus points every time this car has gone down the track this year in qualifying, and that’s just a testament to the team, and the crew guys on this car,” Beckman said (via Drag Illustrated). “They’re doing everything right. The crew chiefs are making good calls, and that just increases my confidence every time they fire it up.”

The drivers now have a week until the third race of the season at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.

