“I just don't know what he was doing”: Taylor Gray opens up on the nasty incident between him and Rajah Caruth at Daytona Truck Series opener

After surviving the caution-riddled race, Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth bagged his career-best NASCAR Truck Series finish. However, his questionable final lap move got called out by his upset rival, Taylor Gray.

The Fresh from Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway witnessed a whopping 12 cautions being raised. The first caution was raised during lap six and prevailed till the final lap of the race. It's safe to say that the highest benefactor from the wrecks was Nick Sanchez. He secured his first-ever Truck Series win as he narrowly escaped the massive 12-truck wreck.

However, the man behind Sanchez in P2 was Taylor Gray, fielding his #17 Tricon Garage Toyota. Things were going Gray's way until Rajah Caruth, in his #71 truck, bumped into the left rear of Jack Wood's #91 truck. The domino effect of wrecks started, spiraling Gray's #17 Toyota into a horrific crash, violently flipping his car, and ending his stint at P19.

After getting robbed of a potential podium finish in NASCAR, Taylor Gray vented his thoughts about Caruth's move and said (via Fox News):

"I just don't know what he was doing. I mean, I looked at the replay, there's no hole to get in. The No. 91 is obviously still as right front. And I don't know if he's trying to stall the lane and misjudged it or what. He just got the 91 on the left rear, and obviously, you guys saw it from there."

Rajah Caruth unravels his feelings as he secures his career-best NASCAR Truck Series finish

The wreck initiated by Rajah Caruth, which took Taylor Gray's truck with it eventually, cleared the track ahead for the Spire Motorsports driver and rival Corey Heim. Caruth raced towards the checkered flag, clinching the P2 spot, whereas Heim ended his run at P3.

Caruth opened up after his career-best finish at Daytona, saying (via NASCAR):

“I’m trying to play it back differently in the last laps...Man, I felt like I got a bad push there, and you’re already getting tight off of the corner, and everybody is going for all they have on the last lap. I feel terrible to see trucks like that torn up. I hope Taylor (Gray) is all right. But a good night to start the year.”

Rajah Caruth emphasized that during the final lap, he was getting pushed into the corner with little to no room for an overtake. Following his reasoning, the 21-year-old expressed his sorrow over Gray's dismal outing and reflected optimism with his season-opener feat.