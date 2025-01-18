“I just love the history of racing and whiskey”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s partner feels like he’s ’already won the Super Bowl’ amid Daytona 500 merger 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat for a conversation with the 10-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton after announcing JR Motorsports' Cup Series Debut at the 2025 Daytona 500 race.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of JR Motorsports is set to field Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 car for the team's historic and much-awaited Cup Series debut. They will partner up with famed musician Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey brand.

On an episode of Dale Jr. Download, Stapleton shared his thoughts on this iconic merger and deemed it to be as crucial as winning an NFL Super Bowl. He said:

"Selfishly, just wanted to see the car. I just love the history of racing and whiskey. That's kind of how I started that thing. I already feel like winning the Super Bowlers or something like that. It feels like that just to get to make the thing."

Furthermore, the Kentucky-born-singer Stapleton acknowledged his love for "creating things" and believes the real work would start now as JRM prepares for the prestigious Daytona 500 race with the 2023 Xfinity Series champion Allgaier. He added:

"You know, and I think I love creating things. And that's somebody who likes to create things, My part that I can contribute to is done. You guys obviously have a lot more real work to do in it than what I do, but you're thrilled to be able to just to be a tiny part."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also disclosed their reason for picking the #40 as their car number in another conversation with his sister and the co-owner of JRM, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

"We all compromised": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals their decision to choose No. 40 car for JRM's Cup Series debut

With the announcement of JR Motorsports' merger with Chris Stapleton's whiskey brand, Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the reason for picking the No. 40 for the team's debut in NASCAR's premier division and marking a significant milestone in their career.

Speaking with Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Jr. understood the significance of Stapleton's Traveller's Whiskey blend No. 40 in the 88-proof version of High Rock, a vodka brand owned by him and his wife Amy.

"It’s a connection to the blend No. 40 that Traveller’s utilizes in every bottle, so much like High Rock is 88 proof. There is a connection to the product, and I’ll be honest with you, I was indifferent... It’s Traveller’s first experience and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think, fair and important."

For the time being, this venture will be a one-off race with Allgaier at the Daytona International Speedway and fans can tune in to watch the Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM in action on February 16 on FOX.

