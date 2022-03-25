"I just shake my head and laugh" - Joey Logano on comparisons between NASCAR and WWE

NASCAR is a popular stock car racing event around the world. For a sport like NASCAR that has a huge cultural impact on its fans, it’s not easy to start something new without facing criticism from their fans.

So, not everyone will support the new decisions, and the newly renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway was one of them.

With the new Atlanta track becoming a super speedway like Daytona and Talladega, some drivers like Kyle Busch came out and suggested that these tracks are more concerned with entertainment than racing.

Joey Logano @joeylogano @Pennzoil The #22Crew did a “H” of a job getting our @shellracingus @FordPerformance Mustang back on the track after this chaotic moment coming off Turn 4 early in the race. Finished the day crossing the finish line 9th. #The22In22 The #22Crew did a “H” of a job getting our @shellracingus @Pennzoil @FordPerformance Mustang back on the track after this chaotic moment coming off Turn 4 early in the race. Finished the day crossing the finish line 9th. #The22In22 https://t.co/w874eFzvto

Some fans have even taken it a step further, saying NASCAR is just a scripted event for the sake of entertainment like WWE. But that comment wasn't well received by Joey Logano and while speaking on it, he said:

“I just shake my head and laugh. At that point, you just don’t get it. Do you think we’re out there with a script on how this thing is supposed to go? No. It’s competition. No matter what track you go to — whether it’s a superspeedway or it’s COTA this weekend at a road course, there is competition. There is a lot of work that goes into how do you beat your competitors.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano isn’t putting up with WWE nonsense

Joey Logano went on to mock such comments and said it would be easier if he had a script before racing. Further, adding to the conversation, the 2018 Cup Series winner said:

“It’d be a lot easier if I had a script on how this was supposed to go. I wouldn’t have to go to work every day. I’d just show up and drive. This would be easy. Just tell me what to do. But it’s not like that. And that’s why when someone says that, I’m like, what have you been watching? We’re not even close to that.

Last week, Joey Logano, driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang, finished 9th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since the start of the 2022 season, Logano has put up a string of consistent performances and is currently second on the table with 164 points.

