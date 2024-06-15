"I just think about Mark Martin driving until he was 50": Brad Keselowski on becoming part of the old guard with Denny Hamlin from 2025

Brad Keselowski recently addressed the idea of him becoming the second oldest driver in NASCAR from next season onwards. With 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr. announcing his retirement from NASCAR at the end of this season, the oldest driver from next season would be Denny Hamlin, currently 43. And the second oldest would be Keselowski, currently 40.

The RFK Racing driver and co-owner becoming part of the old guard in NASCAR was something that he was asked about recently. And Keselowski, while he didn't know how that sat with him, knew which NASCAR legend to look at regarding this subject. Addressing media before Sunday's race at Iowa Speedway, Keselowski said (via Frontstretch on YouTube)

"I just think about Mark Martin driving until he was 50. One, I think that’s really impressive and, two, there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘Well, if he can do it, I can do it.’ And think, ‘Alright, well, that’s still like another 10 years from now,'" [at 12:10]

The former Team Penske driver mentioned how Joey Logano has been around longer than he has been in NASCAR's top flight. Keselowski explained that Logano started when he was younger than him, and has more consecutive starts than him as well.

Either way, for Brad Keselowski, "all of that stuff goes out the window" when he gets behind the wheel and is out on the racetrack. Although he mentioned that sometimes, he stops and reflects on how quickly time has passed by.

"I don’t think too much about that stuff, but every once in a while you have some of those moments. I had that moment this week when we were filming the last Race Hub show. I was just thinking about, ‘Wow, I remember when I was a rookie in Cup when this show started.’ You hate to see things like that go away, but it’s just different eras," Keselowski added.

Brad Keselowski hopes he still has a long way to go in NASCAR as a driver

Brad Keselowski claimed that the element of time passing and things changing was a big factor behind his stepping into the ownership side. The #6 driver claimed that inevitably, everything comes to an end.

Having said that, he added that for him, reaching an end as a driver is not that close yet, even though on some days, such thoughts enter his head.

"I feel like I’m a long ways away from that on the driver side, although there are bad days where you do kind of kick yourself and you have those thoughts pushed in your head, but, fortunately as of late there have been enough good days to where you go, ‘Oh, no, no. I’m gonna do this for a long time,’" he said. [13:35]

Keselowski revealed that he left Coke 600 thinking he still had a decade worth of driving left in him. But when he left the All-Star race, he wondered how long he could carry on with this.

With that said, Keselowski hoped that he's running well, and has "another 10 years left" as a driver.

