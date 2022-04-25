"I knew we had a shot, just didn't know how we get there" - Jeffrey Earnhardt goes P2 in Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, finished second in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300, marking his career-best Xfinity Series finish.

Driving his grandfather’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Earnhardt fell short of Noah Gragson by 0.131 seconds at Talladega Superspeedway.

Saturday’s race was not easy for Earnhardt as on the final restart in overtime, he was sent back to the eighth position. He made an incredible run from eight to fifth on the final lap and then crossed the finish line as runner-up.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jeffrey Earnhardt describes his day, where he led some laps and ended up second: Jeffrey Earnhardt describes his day, where he led some laps and ended up second: https://t.co/i8eifjBKsd

During the post-race interview, Earnhardt spoke about his day, where he led laps and ended up with a career-best finish. Further, he went on to say:

“I was like, all right, this is where we said we need to be. We need to be in the top-10. When it comes down to five to go, I knew we had a shot, just didn't know how we get there, but everything is so crazy. That last so in there, everyone just spreads out trying to pass wherever they can. I didn't know if it was going to be enough to get us the second, but I knew we had a shot.”

Earlier, the North Carolina native started the race from the pole and managed to finish 20th and eighth in stage one and stage two, respectively.

“It’s a bittersweet emotion”: Jeffrey Earnhardt on earning his career-best finish with No. 3 for RCR

Jeffrey Earnhardt admitted that earning second-place is a bittersweet feeling and that this experience will help him prove his worth. Further, he went on to say:

“It’s a bittersweet emotion. I feel like I’ve proved myself in the past. Hopefully this will prove that much even more. But I’m just very, very thankful for this opportunity and I don’t know that I can ever say thank you enough to everyone that’s given it to me.”

Meanwhile, Larry McReynolds also returned as crew chief for the first time in NASCAR since 2000 and for the first time in the Xfinity Series.

Edited by Adam Dickson