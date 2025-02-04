“I know what it feels like”: Ryan Blaney speculates on Ty Gibbs’ state in the aftermath of the Bowman Gray move

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently shared his thoughts on the on track incident that took place in the Last Chance Qualifier race where a frustrated Ty Gibbs went airborne after bumping into Justin Haley's #7 Chevrolet in retaliation to a previous incident. Neither Gibbs nor Haley made it to the feature event in the Clash.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs started the 75-lap LCQ race in P3 and quickly took the lead. However, on lap 30, Kyle Larson overtook him, securing P1 for Hendrick Motorsports. As the race progressed, Gibbs struggled to reclaim the top spot. On lap 65, his #54 Toyota spun off track after a nudge from Justin Haley. When the caution came out, Gibbs retaliated by bumping the right rear of Haley’s #7 Chevrolet, briefly sending him airborne before heading to the pits for repairs.

After the race, former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on how Gibbs must have felt after hitting the surface.

"I wonder how his back is today. Ty Gibbs launching over the second. Obviously he didn't mean to jump wheels. I think he meant to just door him and pull off. I know what it feels like to just bottom out one of these cars. There's these blocks under the frame that are just solid. I know I would be bedridden. I wouldn't be here today, I would be in the hospital." Blaney said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast

Team Penske’s #12 driver, Ryan Blaney, started the Cook Out Clash from the back of the field in P23. Throughout the 200-lap event, he steadily worked his way forward, reaching P10 by the halfway mark. As the race progressed, Blaney closed in on the frontrunners, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. However, despite his late charge, Elliott held off Blaney’s challenge, leaving the Penske driver with an impressive P2 finish

Meanwhile, Blaney's Penske teammate and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished the race 2 spots behind him, in P4.

Blaney revealed that he chose not to bump Elliott for the lead because he didn't want to be chased out of the Stadium with 'pitchforks.'

"When I started to go, I just didn't have enough right rear. And I'm like, oh shit. Like, I don't, I'm not gonna make this pass right like, and I'm not gonna bulldog him into him and get chased out of here with pitchforks," Ryan Blaney said.

Meanwhile, The Daytona 500 is scheduled to kick start the 2025 Cup Series regular seaoson on February 15 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

