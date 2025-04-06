"I don't know the internal workings": Justin Haley makes feeling clear after getting Kyle Larson’s crew in midseason change

A different pit team will join NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley than he's used to at this weekend's event at the Darlington Raceway. Haley's #7 vehicle will be serviced by the pit crew of Kyle Larson, with the two drivers swapping most of their five-person team that works on the vehicle during the race.

Speaking about the change mid-season, the #7 driver admitted that he doesn't know all the details about why the swap was made but has faith in the #5 crew, given that they helped secure a victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier this season.

Speaking with NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the Spire Motorsports driver explained that while he was comfortable with his crew, he knew that the #5 team was also going to be as effective.

"Obviously I was really happy with the guys that were on our car, and they did a great job start of the season. I don't know the internal workings of it, right? I just heard that we got the #5 crew. I know all the Hendrick pit crews are really good, and obviously they won a race, and did really well last season too - this #5 crew that's coming over," Haley said.

Larson's team, Hendrick Motorsports, acts as a pit-crew supplier to Haley and his two teammates, Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell. William Byron, the pilot of HMS #24 car, also spoke about the swap, making it clear that it wasn't a surprising move given the data they received.

"It's a bit surprising probably from the outside. But, from looking at pit times and the reports that we get, the #7 guys have been fast."

Expand Tweet

From the #5 team, front changer Blaine Anderson, rear changer Calvin Teague, jackman Brandon Johnson and tire carrier RJ Barnette will now be working on Justin Haley's car, while front tire changer Jafar Hall, rear changer Mike Moss, jackman Eric Ludwig, tire carrier Allen Stallings will work with Kyle Larson. The fueler (Brandon Harder) for both teams will remain the same.

Haley, accompanied by a new pit team, will be starting today's race from 21st place, while Larson starts 19th.

Justin Haley's team pokes fun at the driver having 'Darlington Stripe'

The "Darlington Stripe" is a phrase that refers to the scuff marks that appear on the cars after they come into close contact with the barriers at a track that's been called "Too Tough To Tame". Spire Motorsports, Justin Haley's team, poked fun at their driver on Instagram, who was wearing a t-shirt that already seemed to have the famous stripe.

"Can’t get a Darlington stripe if you already have one."

The Goodyear 400 will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with radio coverage by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

