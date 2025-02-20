“I know what it’s like to lose your parent when you’re young”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his ‘tough perspective’ about family with wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed how becoming a father changed his perspective on life. The NASCAR Hall of Famer hosted YouTuber and racecar driver Cleetus McFarland on the latest episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

During their conversation, Earnhardt Jr.'s guest asked the father of two if he wished he had more kids.

The former HMS driver said while he doesn't know for sure, his opinion can change. He said that his perspective before he became a father, was that he thought he couldn't love anyone more or 'couldn't love harder' than he loved his wife.

When Amy gave birth to their first child, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that his love for his wife 'went up another notch.' He mentioned that after the birth of his second daughter, he realized how happy he was.

"The other thing too, my age. I worry about my girls when they graduate, I'll be in my late 60s when they go through graduation and things like that. I'm like, Man, I felt like having kids at my age ... I know when it's like to lose your parent when you're young and even in yours 20s you're not very prepared for losing that guidance.

"I felt like, 'Shoot man I don't want to bring a child into this world and leave them in their early 20s or even earlier, I don't know know what's guranteed for me.' It's a tough perspective and its selfish maybe," he further described.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wishes that he married Amy and started a family earlier than he did

Further sharing his thoughts on this subject, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that he felt lucky to have it all figured out. He said that he was 'just stupid' for waiting as long as he did to get married and start a family.

It's worth mentioning that after years of dating, Dale Jr. and Amy Reimann got married in 2016. Their first daughter, Isla was born in 2018, and their second daughter, Nicole, in 2020.

"I should've married Amy way sooner. I should've started a family way sooner. I shouldn't have waited for that because I thought, Man I got to domore wil s**t. I want to have fun and race and be selfish and I want to do what I want to do. It's very selfish," Earnhardt said.

The former #88 driver said that he has friends of his age who have daughters who are now going to college. Earnhardt shared that it makes him wish that his daughters too should be going to college.

Having said that, Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that he loves where he's at in his life, adding that he should've 'figured it out sooner.

