"I don't know last time we won there": Denny Hamlin makes feelings known as JGR's playoff sweep sets the stage for a title run

Denny Hamlin is not overly confident in Joe Gibbs Racing's potential at the Cup championship round at Phoenix following teammate Christopher Bell's win at Bristol on Saturday night (September 14).Bell gave JGR its third consecutive race in the Round of 16 after crossing the finish line 0.343 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski. Hamlin, who finished in 31st, still leads the playoff standings with 26 points above the cutline.However, during a post-race interview with Fox Sports' Bob Packrass at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 44-year-old was cautious about their prospects at Phoenix Raceway.&quot;I mean, I don't know. It's all about Phoenix, right? That's where they crown the champion. I don't know the last time we won there. So, I don't know. We'll see,&quot; Denny Hamlin said.Phoenix has been a challenging venue for JGR, with limited victories in recent years. Last season, Hamlin finished 11th in both races at Phoenix. The two-time winner at the 1-mile oval last won there in November 2019. Bell, who is also a two-time winner at the track, has not yet finished better than 5th place in the championship race. Meanwhile, Briscoe's one win at Phoenix came in 2022. But his recent performances have been less favorable, with finishes outside the top-20 in the last two finale races.All JGR drivers have average finishes worse than Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and William Byron and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney at Phoenix in the Next Gen era.&quot;A little bit less aggressive&quot; - Denny Hamlin on tire returnDenny Hamlin's night at Bristol ended in disappointment. He started from the 31st position and finished five laps down. When asked if he would support the return of the softer tires, Hamlin suggested a less aggressive tire compound.&quot;Certainly a version of it I think would be cool,&quot; Denny Hamlin told Bob Pockrass.The Bristol Night race saw high tire wear with 14 cautions and a chaotic environment on the track. Hamlin, who restarted with fresh tires on lap 373, lost his right-front tire wheel in turn one, only twelve laps later. This caused the No. 11 Toyota to veer straight and collect AJ Allmendinger and William Byron. Hamlin got a two-lap penalty.Ty Gibbs did manage to lead a race-high 201 laps but finished 10th after pit road issues.&quot;It seemed like some others were able to go a little bit longer than what I was. But, yeah, I mean, a version of this, but, you know, maybe something a little bit less aggressive,&quot; he added.The Round of 12 will start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend and move to Kansas Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the following two races.