“I know a little bit”: Las Vegas Grand Marshal Morgan Freeman opens up on his NASCAR racing experience

In an interview before the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Morgan Freeman shared his experience of NASCAR. He received lessons on his 60th birthday in a NASCAR car.

Freeman, the iconic Academy Award-winning actor, is serving as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16. In his distinctive voice, the actor will deliver the legendary words, “Drivers, start your engines” setting the race which will be of 267 laps. This is not the first time Freeman has been involved in NASCAR, he lent his voice for the Daytona 500 TV preview earlier this year, showcasing the emotion to motorsports storytelling. The clip of Freeman narrating for the Great American Race posted by FOX: NASCAR on X:

"Welcome to The Great American Race. #NASCAR #DAYTONA500. Narrated by Morgan Freeman."

In an interview before the race, a journalist asked the iconic actor if he knew enough about NASCAR and motorsports racing. The 87-year-old replied that for his 60th birthday he had received three days worth of lessons in a car on Lowe’s Motor Speedway (now, Charlotte Motor Speedway) in Concord, North Carolina.

"I had an opportunity, for my 60th birthday, I got a three-day schooling at Lowe's Raceway. So, you know, I know a little bit about it," the-87-year old actor said.

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 is the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Michael McDowell of Spire Motorsports starting in the pole position. One of the favourites for the race will be Christopher Bell, who is coming on the back of three consecutive wins in the first four races of the season along with Hendrick Motorsports stars, Kyle Larson and William Byron, both in red hot form at the start of the season.

Morgan Freeman on his turn to be the Grand Marshal at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The celebrated actor, known for his roles in films like The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, will give the command for drivers to start their engines, marking a significant moment for both Freeman and NASCAR. Freeman expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating he was thrilled to be part of the tradition and aimed to make the race unforgettable.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the grand marshal for this NASCAR race. It's a true honor to be part of such an incredible tradition, and I can't wait to see the energy, passion, and excitement that fills the track. Let's rev up those engines and make this race unforgettable!" Morgan Freeman said in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media statement.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Morgan Freeman's participation, noting that he joins a distinguished list of actors, athletes, and personalities who have served as Grand Marshals.

