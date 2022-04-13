"I know who they really want to vote for" - Kurt Busch's funny tweet on Toyota Racing's search for the favorite brother

23XI Racing team driver Kurt Busch is one of the most recognizable faces in NASCAR. The 43-year-old has been on the grid since 2000, making him one of the most experienced drivers on the NASCAR schedule.

Toyota Racing’s official Twitter account shared a fun activity in search of the favorite Busch brother on National Siblings Day. In the video, several team members took the name of their favorite Busch brother.

See the tweet below:

“Happy #NationalSiblingsDay! Who is your favorite Busch brother? @KyleBusch or @KurtBusch? #TeamToyota weighs in!”

Watch the video here:

Kurt Busch jokingly reacted to it and wrote:

“I know who they really want to vote for”

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion joined the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team this season. He is driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry.

Though the number 23 is often associated with Michael Jordan, 45 is another number that he wore during his Pro Basketball Hall of Fame career.

Kurt Busch’s finishes in the previous Cup Series races of the 2022 season

Five-time Xfinity Series champion Kurt Busch is competing in his 21st NASCAR Cup Series season. The Las Vegas Nevada native has had a mixed 2022 season and has recorded four top-10 finishes so far.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief added another top-10 finish. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and the Toyota Owners 400.

His best performance came at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, where he finished third.

Earlier, he put up consistent performances from Auto Club Speedway to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 45 car finished eighth, 13th and fifth in Fontana, Las Vegas and Phoenix, respectively.

With a sixth-place finish the previous week, he gained 32 points and now stands 16th in the points table standings with 187 points.

The veteran driver has not won any races so far this season. Hopefully, he will win his first race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway when the green-flag drops on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

