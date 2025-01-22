"I learned that from my dad": Kelley Earnhardt reveals lessons from Dale Earnhardt Sr. in key aspect of NASCAR ownership

Kelley Earnhardt recently opened up on what she learned from her father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. in terms of managing an organization. Kelley is the co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside Dale Jr. Their father, Earnhardt Sr., was the founder and owner of Dale Earnhardt Incorporated.

During a recent episode on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Kelley Earnhardt mentioned to guest Brad Keselowski how one aspect of being a team owner comes naturally to her.

At one point in the podcast, she revealed that she has learned a lot from Rick Hendrick about investing in and retaining people. She remarked that it is the people who are the greatest asset of any organization. Kelley then touched on how after COVID, people began to prioritize work-life balance, so much so that someone at JRM left NASCAR to work on elevators which left her puzzled. She learned that it was because of stability, not traveling and home life.

She further described:

"That's what I'm finding, when you're trying to hire, when you're trying to attract people, I think we've done it very well. Time and time, people walk from JR Motorsports and say, 'You're the best place I've worked. You made me feel like somebody.' You have to make them feel appreciated. You have to make them feel valued. My dad, I learned that from my dad. He could name everybody in the shop, know their kids, and what's going on. That comes natural to me." [43:10]

Kelley Earnhardt gave an example that if an employee at JRM came up to her and told her that his wife was going through surgery, she would make sure to check on that in a couple of weeks.

She claimed that this comes naturally to her, while it doesn't to a lot of people.

Rick Hendrick had high words of praise for Kelley Earnhardt as a team owner

In a conversation with Kelley Earnhardt in December last year, Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick gave an assessment of her job as a team owner. It's worth mentioning that in 2005, JRM had a merger with HMS' Nationwide teams.

It was something, Rick Hendrick claimed he was excited about when it was about to happen. He further shared his thoughts on Earnhardt's job in managing the team from that point on as he said:

"You've done a lot better job of running an Xfinity team than I was doing and look at your success and work ethic. You run the best Xfinity organization in racing and I've been just very fortunate to be on your coattail here.”

In their time in the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports have competed in 639 races and won 88.

The team also has four driver's championships (2014, 2017, 2018, and 2024) to its credit. In the upcoming Daytona 500, they will make their Cup debut with the #40 car.

