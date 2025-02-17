“I legit got nauseated”: NASCAR spotter reveals true feelings on Ryan Preece’s gut-wrenching admission at Daytona 500 

Veteran NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin recently revealed his reaction to Ryan Preece’s terrifying crash at the 2025 Daytona 500 on Sunday.

After the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race, RFK Racing's Preece admitted that he thought about his two-year-old daughter in the middle of the wreck. The No. 60 Ford car went flying after getting caught in a multi-car crash at the Daytona International Speedway. It flipped over and over before finally stopping in a scary repeat of his Daytona crash in 2023.

"When he said he thought about his daughter I legit got nauseated," Griffin wrote on X.

In a post-race interview, Preece talked about his thoughts during the closing laps and his crash at the Daytona 500.

"I don't know if it's the diffuser or what that makes these cars like a sheet of plywood when you walk out on a windy day, but when the car took off like that and it got real quiet. All I thought about was my daughter. So, I am lucky to walk away," Ryan Preece said (via Fox Sports).

Preece debuted for RFK Racing at the Daytona 500 this year. He joined driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski and teammate Chris Buescher from Stewart–Haas Racing.

"I don't want it to be me" - Ryan Preece on flipping cars at superspeedways

Ryan Preece got involved in the crash with just five laps left in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Christopher Bell spun out after a push from Cole Custer and crashed into the wall. He bounced into Preece’s path and the impact sent Preece’s car flying, landing on its roof, hitting the wall, and flipping back onto its wheels.

However, Preece was not seriously hurt and finished the Great American Race in the 32nd position.

"As a father, as a racer, we keep beating on a door hoping for a different result and we know where there's a problem: at superspeedways. I don't want to be the example. When it finally does get somebody, I don't want it to be me," Ryan Preece said.

"I got a 2-year-old daughter, just like a lot of us; we've got families. Something needs to be done because cars lifting off the ground like that," Preece added.

However, two years ago, Ryan Preece had to go to the hospital after a similar crash during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece's No. 41 Ford was sent flipping and rolling about ten times before it landed on its wheels. Preece got out of the car on his own but was taken to the hospital. He had black eyes and bloodshot eyes.

His crash raised safety concerns because the roof hatch came off during the crash. Later, sections of infield grass at Daytona were replaced with pavement.

