Late in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, there were several heated exchanges between Jeb Burton, Chandler Smith, and the Kaulig Racing squad. Despite the fact that they were teammates, Burton decided to speak out about Smith's driving on the track.

While the two were still in the car, Jeb Burton threatened Smith over the radio. After coming face to face with one another, the two sides started to fight and punches were thrown.

After the race, Burton gave a justification for his anger towards Smith. He said that this wasn't an isolated incident and that tensions had been building for a while.

"I got ran over going into the last corner, and then I ran him over the last straight away because I’ve already been unhappy with the way he runs over everybody and I just let him know I didn’t appreciate it, no contact. Then he dumped me trying to get into one… then he dumped me into three or four. I’m just done.”

He then continued:

"...There’s nothing to talk about. I let my fists do the talking.”

Jeb Burton said that he didn't want to do this either. He and the Kaulig Racing crew appear to appreciate one another and desire to maintain amicability, especially since they are colleagues. Burton, however, is required to intervene anytime there is a dispute.

Unfortunately, Burton started acting violently. He was at one time being held by a crew member in a headlock and being pulled away by being grabbed by the neck. Even though they respect each other, it would be an understatement to suggest that they weren't happy together.

What led up to Jeb Burton's fight with Chandler Smith at the Xfinity Series Race in Portland?

Chandler Smith

At the conclusion of Saturday's Xfinity Series race, Jeb Burton attempted to attack Chandler Smith on pit row. The two drivers got into it on the penultimate lap of the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway, with Burton alleging Smith tried to crash him twice before succeeding.

“He tried wrecking me in the final corner, he tried wrecking me in turn 1, then he finally wrecked me in turn 4. He’s going to get a broke f—ing nose after this race. Daddy’s not gonna be able to help him in a bit,” Burton said over his team radio.

The two drivers' relationship has been somewhat strained, with Smith previously stating that Burton wasn't "the sharpest tool in the shed" after competing at Talladega a month ago.

While Smith was criticizing the race's outcome, which included time spent under caution and wrecks, he was asked about his discontent with Burton in particular, which led to his outburst.

