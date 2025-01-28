“I let myself get carried away”: Dale Jr. confesses letting Washington Commanders’ Super Bowl defeat consume his joy despite historic resurgence

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. recently shared his disappointment following the Washington Commanders' 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Conference Championships. Despite one of their best seasons in the last three decades, the Commanders fell short as the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., into NASCAR, debuting in the Xfinity Series and winning back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. With 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two divisions, he built an impressive career. However, unlike his father’s seven Cup Series titles, Earnhardt Jr. never secured a Cup championship.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the Daytona 500 winner reflected on his emotions after Washington Commander's disheartening defeat.

"I let myself get carried away thinking about how close we got to the Super Bowl instead of what I should have been doing was being thankful that we had the run we had. Being thankful that for the first time in a long time, there was a sustained excitement. Each game was better than the last, more fun to to watch," Dale Jr. said [9:24 onwards]

"I think it's the start of something cool and some kind of a sustained competitiveness that we hadn't had in a long time, and I should be appreciative, I am appreciative of that and looking forward to the next season," he added [10:13 onwards]

After retiring, Dale Earnhardt Jr. became co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, leading the multi-championship Xfinity Series team. He also co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour with Kevin Harvick and other NASCAR icons. Dale Jr., who, occasionally competes in the grassroots series' events, recently revived the iconic #8 Budweiser Chevy for select appearances, providing long-time fans with a nostalgia-filled experience.

Moreover, JR Motorsports is going to make its debut in the 2025 Daytona 500. The team will enter the iconic race with championship-winning driver Justin Allgaier behind the wheel of the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet. The two-time Daytona 500 winner’s team aims to make a strong start to the upcoming NASCAR season with this prestigious entry.

"Get out of this business": Dale Jr. makes his feelings clear about NASCAR’s waiver ruling

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed frustration over the updated playoff waiver rule, which now enforces stricter guidelines. Playoff waivers are now limited to health or family-related reasons, and if granted for other circumstances, the driver forfeits all accumulated playoff points and is prohibited from earning additional playoff points during the regular season.

In a recent post on Dirty Mo Media's X account, Dale Jr. said:

"I don't like this waiver. You show up your race, you get points. If you don't race, if you don't start the race, you don't get the points. You just don't. Get out of the waiver business, don't worry about having to make that decision."

Besides the playoff waiver rule, the new Open Exemption Provisional rule has also garnered significant attention, following NASCAR's approval of four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves to run as the 41st entry in the prestigious Daytona 500. Castroneves will pilot the #91 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing under their Project 91 initiative.

