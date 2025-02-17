Retired NASCAR driver and TV personality Kenny Wallace weighed in on the finish to Sunday night's 2025 Daytona 500. The former "NASCAR Raceday" personality took to social media to express his appreciation for NASCAR not throwing the caution on the final lap of the race, despite being inconsistent in that aspect throughout the weekend.

Ad

Wallace took to X on Monday morning with a clip from the "Kenny Wallace show," and made it known that he stands with NASCAR's decision to allow the leaders to race back to the finish line despite the backstretch crash on the final lap. He tweeted:

"Kenny Wallace show. I am good with @NASCAR NOT throwing the caution at the end and here’s why🏁"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the video, Wallace said he "studied the tape" and was adamant that the finishing order of the race would've been the same whether or not the caution was thrown. The Missouri native agrees with those who say NASCAR's decision to not throw the caution was "inconsistent" when comparing Sunday's finish with no caution to Thursday's finish, where NASCAR threw the caution just shy of the checkered flag in Daytona Duel #2.

Ad

However, Wallace was pleased that NASCAR didn't throw the caution after Sunday's Daytona 500 and encouraged those who were upset by the finish. He said:

"There's no reason to throw the caution at that point. The wreck happened and they were not going to come back around. The race was over. They were not going to come back and run into. Remember what I told you about the [duel]. I didn't like that caution flag in the [duel] either." [1:11 onwards]

Ad

"All I'm saying to you is give it a break, because this outcome would not have mattered. ... I agree with you. NASCAR is inconsistent, but I liked the call."

In Thursday night's second of two Daytona duels, Erik Jones edged Austin Cindric at the finish line for the win as a crash ensued behind them. However, after further review, it was deemed that the caution was called before Jones passed Cindric for the lead, thus giving the latter the victory.

Ad

Meanwhile, William Byron won Sunday's Daytona 500 by escaping a last-lap crash on the backstretch. The caution wasn't called, and Byron came around to secure the win.

Erik Jones "thought" he won the Daytona race amid controversial ending

Kenny Wallace wasn't the only one unhappy with the finish to Thursday night's second Duel at Daytona. Erik Jones, who was originally scored the winner of the race, had the victory stripped away after it was deemed he wasn't in front at the moment of caution, thus giving the win to Austin Cindric.

Ad

The two-time Cup Series winner took to X on Friday to express how he believed he was the winner but turned his focus to Sunday's Daytona 500.

"Thought we had it tonight but Sunday is when it counts. We’re ready. #TeamToyota," Jones tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Jones finished 12th in Sunday's Daytona 500. His Legacy Motor Club teammates, Jimmie Johnson and John Hunter Nemechek, placed third and fifth, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"