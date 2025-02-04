“I like this concept from F1”: NASCAR insider weighs in on the introduction of ‘Xfinity Fastest Lap’ for 2025 season

Renowned NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck touched upon NASCAR's latest introduction in the Stock Car racing series for the 2025 season. According to reports, the governing body agreed to induct a new rule that will award one point to the driver and the team with the fastest lap across all three national series races.

Gluck took to his official X account to share Sports Business Journal's journalist, Amad Stern's X post regarding the latest announcement. In the post, Stern talked about NASCAR's latest lap introduction, the fastest lap, and the decision to award one extra point.

Citing the post, and the newest addition, Gluck wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"I like this concept from F1, so why not? Imagine this: Roval elimination race. Someone has gotten into an incident and is running a lap down and needs one more point to make the cut. Pit for tires, run a heroic Q lap to get Fastest Lap, advances by a point."

Formula 1, the world's most popular open-wheel racing series, awards the driver with the fastest lap, one extra point. The reason? He or she was the driver with the fastest lap during the race. However, there's a catch, the driver needs to finish the race within the Top 10 to claim the fastest lap.

As NASCAR added the rule, it will be called Xfinity Fastest Lap, and it will be applicable for all three major racing series, the Cup, the Xfinity, and the Truck Series races.

NASCAR journalist unravels Xfinity Fastest Lap insight

Renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, added further information to the recently introduced Xfinity Fastest Lap from 2025. According to Pockrass, NASCAR will not allow the drivers in the Championship 4 to take advantage of the fastest lap.

Here's what he wrote about it on X,

"NASCAR will award a point each race for the fastest lap in race. At the championship race, the Champ 4 won't be eligible for that point, just like they aren't eligible for stage points (they'd still be eligible for monetary bonus for the fastest lap) so highest finisher is champ."

NASCAR has already kicked off its Cup Series race with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium last Sunday. As for the Truck and Xfinity Series, they will begin on February 14, and 15, respectively.

