“I like the swagger”: Austin Dillon’s Richmond win impresses HMS legend

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:28 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
Austin Dillon (3) celebrates in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Steve Letarte, a Hendrick Motorsports legend, recently commented on Austin Dillon's Cup Series victory at Richmond Raceway. He commended Dillon’s self-belief and said that he liked his “swagger”.

Ad

Austin Dillon scored a NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025, in his sixth career series victory, advancing to the NASCAR playoffs. Dillon led 107 of the 400-lap event, and 2.471 seconds was the margin of victory as he won by a hair by outlasting Alex Bowman over the final 15 laps, with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top five. This win was especially sweet for Dillon as it was his first top-five finish of 2025, ended a winless stretch of 37 races, and came despite competing with a broken rib.

Ad
Trending

Redemption took the form of Dillon, who, having won at Richmond in 2024, then had his playoff eligibility taken away for a race done in retaliation toward Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap. Besides his dramatic and disputed win last year, Dillon’s 2025 victory was a clean and unchallenged one. By winning, Dillon secured a spot in the playoff field for the first time in three years as he made the 16-driver Cup Series playoff field and became No. 14th driver to qualify. The victory was also good for Dillon as he became just the second driver ever for Richard Childress Racing to secure consecutive wins at Richmond Raceway, with Dale Earnhardt the other to pull it off.

Ad

Steve Letarte on Inside the Race said:

"He was a little, had some humility and self-acceptance when he goes on high grip racetracks. I feel like I don't fire off fast enough. I'm not as, I can't attack like these other guys. But if you take somewhere that I have to manage tires, I'll put, his exact words were, I'll put myself up against the best any day. I like the swagger, and man, man, I'd love to call him out, but twice I've seen this three do burnouts on the front stretch at Richmond, so I'm gonna have to just tip my hat to the driver of the three."
Ad
Ad

Steve Letarte is renowned for his accomplishments as NASCAR’s top crew chief, where he picked up 15 checkers in the sport’s top series, including a Daytona 500 victory in 2014, which came with Dale Earnhardt Jr. His time as crew chief included moments running Jeff Gordon’s No.24 car to 10 wins and 76 top-fives and getting Earnhardt Jr. back in the title hunt after years out of the Chase.

Austin Dillon opens up on arguments with Richard Childress over RCR’s direction

Austin Dillon, a longtime driver for Richard Childress Racing (RCR), recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes challenges of working for a team owned by his grandfather, Richard Childress. While Dillon’s position within the squad is stable, tensions are common, especially when discussing the direction and future strategy of RCR. Dillon described post-race:

Ad
"Well, I mean, we have knockdown dragouts between the two of us. We get into arguments to the point of frustration, and it's very hard when he's your grandfather to have an argument with him because you don't want to argue about it, but, there's certain directions we've got to go and move this boat forward, right? And uh I'm constantly pushing him. My brother (Ty Dillon) has stepped in now and and trying to help as well." (via Cup Scene on YouTube; 4:20 onwards)

He notes that his brother Ty Dillon has also stepped in to help with the team’s trajectory, aiming to share the burden with their grandfather.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications