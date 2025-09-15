"I'll continue doing everything I can": Richard Childress honored for lifelong conservation with Dingell-Young Sportsmen's Legacy Award

Richard Childress was honored with the highest distinction bestowed by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF). The organization recognized his decades-long devotion to conservation and the United States' outdoor traditions.

Childress was awarded the Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award, which honors individuals who show a lifetime of dedication in several core areas, like national conservation policy; the role of sportsmen and women in conservation, and public access to hunting, fishing, or recreational shooting.

The award was presented at CSF’s 36th Annual Banquet & Auction in Washington, D.C., by Johnny Morris, who is the owner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and who himself received the Dingell-Young honor last year. Morris and Richard Childress have long been friends and partners in conservation work.

Childress shared his words of gratitude and wisdom after being honored with the prestigious award last week.

"It’s an incredible honor to receive this Award that bears the names of some of the most dedicated champions of conservation our country has ever known. I’m deeply grateful to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, to Johnny Morris for presenting this Award, and to the many conservation leaders who’ve inspired me along the way. This recognition isn’t just about me; it’s about ensuring future generations can enjoy the same freedoms, access, and connection to the outdoors that we’ve been blessed with. I’ll continue doing everything I can to carry that legacy forward," Richard Childress said via the Congressional Sportsmen.

Through this award, the fans of the sport recognize an unseen side of Childress' life beyond his regular bustling NASCAR adventures, but as someone who has made conservation part of his daily lifestyle.

Austin Dillon speaks on taking over the Richard Childress Racing team

Grandson of the legendary NASCAR figure Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, recently spoke about what might lie ahead for his grandfather and his legendary racing team. Childress is still very much a driving force behind the organization, but Austin is slowly peering over the edge of a future that could see him carrying much more of the load.

The 35-year-old driver recently spoke about his dream of running his grandfather's team when asked about taking over the responsibilities of the Richard Childress Racing team.

"Definitely, I hope that, and it's a dream of mine. I've come across the railroad tracks here in Welcome for my entire life. It's really all I know. We can go into other things, but it's not for the love and the passion for these people here in Welcome. That's what I love; I love this area, the people that I see, the faces that I know." Dillon said on Dale Jr. Download (42:40 onwards)

Richard Childress, who is about to turn 80, has operated his team for 56 years now, since its debut in 1969. He has led the team to six Cup Series championships and given opportunities to some of the most memorable and talented drivers of the sport.

