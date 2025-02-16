“I'll own it”: Dale Jr.’s Champion driver Justin Allgaier comes clean on his Daytona mistake leading to last-lap mayhem

Justin Allgaier recently addressed the last-lap chaos during the United Rentals 300 race at Daytona International Speedway. Apparently, the No. 7 Chevrolet driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned NASCAR team admitted to starting the 'Big One' in the final moments of the Great American race.

The season-opening race for NASCAR's second-tier division started with the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Allgaier on the pole after rain washed away the qualifying. The hopes of starting his 10th full-time season with JR Motorsports on a high note didn't come to fruition when Allgaier slid on the final stretch just before the frontrunners took the white flag.

The 38-year-old's Chevy collected several cars during the chaos, and after being released from the infield care center reflected on the chaotic overtime finish at Daytona International Speedway.

Speaking with Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Allgaier expressed his disappointment and said:

"I mean I just look back on it and I just wish I would have stayed higher,” Allgaier said. “I’ll own the mistake, I feel bad for everybody that got a car torn up in the end. I mean as somebody that’s been around this sport a long time and worked on a lot of race cars, the last thing you want to do is tear up a bunch of equipment, especially coming to the white. So, I’ll own it. Disappointing, but I don’t know, I don’t know what we could have done differently right there." [1:27 onwards]

Nevertheless, the veteran Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier has another big shot for a chance to redeem his performance at the historic track for JRM's Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 race.

Justin Allgaier reveals the weight of expectations for Dale Jr.'s JRM entry in Daytona 500

JR Motorsports, a predominantly Xfinity team, announced their plans to venture into NASCAR's premier division for the first time in a one-off race. Moreover, the championship-winning team picked the veteran driver Justin Allgaier for this iconic event this Sunday (February 16).

After making the historic feat of qualifying the No. 40 Chevrolet car by battling through the Daytona Duels, the Illinois native Allgaier described the expectations from him (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X).

"I don't know that there are words that can describe it (the feeling of qualifying for the main event)," Allgaier said. "It may not seem like a big feat, I mean when you look at how many cars are locked into this race every year, it doesn't really seem like a big of a feat; but at the same time, the emotions of this, and not wanting to let Dale and Kelley and LW[Miller] down."

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports' Daytona 500 will be in action for the prestigious Daytona 500 race today (February 16) at 1:30 p.m. ET.

