"I'll keep fighting for them": Frankie Muniz vows to make his family proud on the NASCAR stage

Frankie Muniz is in his first full-time NASCAR Truck series season, but claimed a dismal 27th-place finish at the recent race at Watkins Glen. Despite this, the infamous actor-driver shared a message on social media conveying that he will continue to strive for results to make his family proud.

The 39-year-old is known for playing various roles in movies and TV shows across the United States. However, the desire to turn into a racing driver lingered in the background as he reignited his racing career in 2021 and landed a full-time drive in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Muniz signed with Reaume Brothers Racing to drive the No. 33 Ford truck for the concurrent campaign. He claimed a top-10 finish at the Daytona Speedway, starting with a great result.

But this has been his sole top-10 result of the year so far. Moreover, at the latest race in Watkins Glen, he started 34th and finished 27th after completing 66 of the 81 circuits.

Despite this, his ambition to move up the NASCAR ladder is still clear, with his family cheering him on in the background. Sharing how his family plays a vital role and that he would continue to pool in efforts to make his family proud, the 39-year-old posted a myriad of images with his wife, Paige Price, and Mauz Muniz at the recent race weekend. The caption of the post read:

"Having my family around at the races makes me feel complete. I'll keep fighting and pushing for them, to make them proud. Trying hard everyday."

Frankie Muniz sits 23rd in the championship standings and is expected not to make the playoffs owing to his subpar results since the start of the season.

Frankie Muniz asserts that he wants to be one of the top drivers in NASCAR

Frankie Muniz is still a revered name in the acting sphere. While racing in the Truck series does take some time off his schedule, with only 25 weekends being blocked off, he could still find some time to give to Hollywood.

Though this created some speculations over the 39-year-old only racing for the sake of racing, Muniz tackled this question head-on and told the Los Angeles Times:

"I don’t spend any of my money going racing. I made a promise to my wife that I would not do that. So I can kill that rumor right there... If I wanted to go racing for fun. I would not be racing in the truck series. I’d be racing at my local track or I’d be racing some SCCA club events. I want to be one of the top drivers there are. I want to make it as high up in NASCAR as I can. And I’m doing everything I can to do that."

On the other hand, Frankie Muniz has also raced in the Xfinity series as he made two starts with Joey Gase Motorsports last year, with a best classification of 30th.

